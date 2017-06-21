Attica Raceway Park to host prestige Brad Doty Classic on July 11

CONCORD, N.C. – June 21, 2017 – In the Sprint Car racing world, there are several names that automatically jump out as icons of the sport; Brad Doty is one of those names. When the drivers chasing the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series schedule fill out their calendar for the year, the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park jumps off the page. The prestige surrounding the makes the Brad Doty Classic one of those “must win” events. The Outlaws take to the Attica, OH track for a Tuesday night special on July 11 .

Millersburg, Ohio’s Brad Doty first got his start in Sprint Car Racing in 1977 and in 1982 Doty started running with the World of Outlaws. Although it wasn’t full time, Doty still managed to finish fourth in the point standings and picked up the Rookie of the Year award. The following Spring, Doty picked up his first Outlaws Feature win at State Fair Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK. Doty followed it up with wins at Eldora and Lincoln to name a few. Doty quickly left his mark on the sport, having won 11 Outlaw events in a short period of time.

Doty’s career was cut short in 1988 when he was involved in an accident while racing at the King’s Royal at Eldora leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Sprint Car racing’s rising star and fan favorite may have had his driving career cut short, but the accident didn’t dampen Doty’s love for Sprint Car racing. Doty continues to have a positive impact on the sport as one of the biggest advocates for Sprint Car racing anywhere. Racing in the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic gives drivers the opportunity to honor the legacy that Doty continues to leave today.

Last year, the Brad Doty Classic returned to Attica Raceway Park to host play host once again to this prestigious event after a run at Limaland Motorsports Park. Donny Schatz re-wrote the history books by winning his third Brad Doty Classic to become the winningest driver in the event’s history. Schatz passed Dale Blaney, Steve Kinser and Danny Smith who each had two victories in the Brad Doty Classic.

Tuesday, July 11 in Attica, Ohio can be purchased by visiting Advanced Reserved Tickets for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park onin Attica, Ohio can be purchased by visiting WorldofOutlaws.com/Tickets or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/World of Outlaws PR

