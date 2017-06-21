BREWERTON, NY – June 21, 2017 — The exciting Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models that compete weekly at the Fulton Speedway will be racing at the Brewerton Speedway this Friday, June 23 on NAPA Auto Parts Night.

The Late Models put on some of the most exciting racing you will see coupled with them not being a weekly division at the track, it’s anyone’s guess who will be holding the checkered flag in victory lane.

With the Brewerton Speedway’s sister track, the Fulton Speedway having Saturday night June 24 off for high school graduation festivities, fans can still get their need for speed at the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon.”

Joining the Late Models will be the Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton Sportsman, Firehouse Subs Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Rich Riggs and RL Cleaners will be adding an extra $20 to each top five Late Model finisher and giving $20 to any Late Model entered who is not a Fulton Speedway regular.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger FREE. Pit admission is $27 participant, $30 non-participant. Gates open at 5:30 with racing at 7:30 .

The Brewerton Speedway is excited to welcome major marketing partner NAPA Auto Parts.

From the NAPA Know How Pit Area to a weekly presence of NAPA Auto Parts employees, think of your Syracuse area NAPA Auto Parts for your track, highway, industrial or off-road needs.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over 60 distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently-owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

(Tracey Road Equipment Big Block Modifieds) – 99L – Larry Wight (254) 91 – Billy Decker (252) 98H – Jimmy Phelps (238) 8R Rob Bellinger (202) 6H – Max McLaughlin (198).

(SUNY Canton Sportsman) – 15 – Todd Root (250) 8 – Alan Fink (246) 32R – Ron Davis III (220) 38 – Zach Sobotka (218) 17J – Brent Joy (216).

(Firehouse Subs Mod Lites) – 10w – Justin Williams (252) 06 – Mike Mullen (244) 19 – Jeff Sykes (242) 13 – Casey Sykes (240) 29 – Lowell Zehr (228).

(JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders) – 16b – Chris Bonoffski (278) 26R – Ray Bechler (270) 21w – Quinn Wallis (246) 17 – Chuck Powelczyk (236) 17s – Sam Curcie (234).

Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton Speedway PR