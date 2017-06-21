The Open Wheel Wednesday race usually draws some of the best Modified racers around and this year is no exception. The pre-entry list as of today is 47 cars deep and includes many past champions and race winners from throughout New England and New York. Early entries include Ted Christopher, Ryan Preece, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman, Jon McKennedy and many more.

Last year’s race winner, and four-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, Doug Coby will be in attendance. Coby has three wins at the Seekonk Speedway Open Wheel Wednesday Annual Modified race. He went to victory lane in the 2011, 2013 and 2016 editions of the race.

2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece is entered, as is 2008 NWMT champion Ted Christopher. 2014 Tri-Track Open Modified Series champion Jon McKennedy will be racing, as will two-time Tri-Track Open Modified Series champion, “Big Money” Matt Hirschman.

Race fans can watch all three features from the “Cement Palace” for the low price of $24.99, which is the same as the cost of a grandstand ticket. The video stream has a 150-mile blackout radius around the Seekonk, MA area. Fans can purchase their Speed51 TV pay-per-view package by clicking here.

The Open Wheel Wednesday show isn’t the only event at Seekonk that will be broadcast live on Speed51.com. The Granite State Pro Stock Series rolls into Seekonk on Saturday, June 24th for the first time in series history. That event can be seen live as part of the Summer Thunder TV series presented by PFC Brakes, which is available for premium members of the Speed51 Video Network for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. To become a premium member on the Speed51 Network, click here.

