The entry has been received for the second annual U.S. Pro Stock/Super Late Model National Championship race at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Raphaël Lessard was born July 5, 2001, in St-Joseph-de-Beauce, Quebec, Canada. He is one of the hottest prospects in auto racing today.

At the age of 12, he became the youngest driver in history to race in the Quebec Sportsman Series.

In 2015, Raphaël began his first full season with PASS North in his own car. Raphaël won the confidence of NASCAR driver David Gilliland to race for his team, David Gilliland Racing, for the last 4 races of 2015 on the PASS North tour. He finished the season in 7th position with three top-ten finishes.

In 2016, his first full-time season with David Gilliland Racing, Raphaël won the CARS Super Late Model Tour championship with four wins, eight top-five and nine top-ten finishes in his No. 99 Toyota Camry. He also became the youngest Canadian race car driver to win in a USA-based major stock car series.

Sources: Gary Sagar