ORRVILLE, OH (June 23, 2017) – A late addition to the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions schedule will see “America’s Series” return to Wayne County (OH) Speedway sooner than expected, now revisiting on Saturday, July 1, for the third of five total appearances in 2017. The event will award a $5,000 top prize, also awarding full points toward the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions season championship.

The Wayne County Speedway visit on July 1 will follow the Arctic Cat All Star invasion of Kokomo (IN) Speedway on June 30.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to have the Arctic Cat All Stars back so soon,” Jason Flory explained, promoter of Wayne County Speedway. “Our Ohio Sprint Speedweek program proved to be a success, and with their schedule opening back up right before the holiday, we decided to jump on the opportunity to have them back.”

In addition to a complete Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions program, Wayne County Speedway will also host all of their regular racing divisions including super late models, super stocks and mini stocks, each battling for a Mid-Season Championship.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions made their most recent Wayne County Speedway appearance on Monday evening, June 19, for round three of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket. Kyle Larson, the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series point leader, earned the Wayne County Speedway victory; his first of two during his short-lived Ohio Sprint Speedweek campaign.

Wayne County Speedway will open pit gates at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 1. Main gates will follow at 3:00pm. General admission tickets are $15. Pit passes will be available for $35. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Wayne County Speedway live on the Web at www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/ schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions