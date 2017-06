Rain Again Halts “Tony Hulman Classic” at Terre Haute

Terre Haute, IN……..Constant waves of rain in the Midwest have conspired to force cancellation of Friday night’s 47th “Tony Hulman Classic” AMSOIL USAC National Sprint race at the Terre Haute Action Track. The Sprint cars return to Terre Haute July 12 in the “Don Smith Classic,” part of this year’s “Indiana Sprint Week.” The series now prepares for the June 30 race at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

Sources: USAC PR