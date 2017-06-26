On The Eve Of Its Grand Reopening 25th Anniversary, Accord Speedway Hosts Huge ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ On Monday, July 3

ACCORD, NY — Next Monday night’s (July 3) ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ is scheduled on the eve of a key anniversary in the history of Accord Speedway.

On July 4, 1992 and a mid-sized, but enthusiastic crowd gathered in the grandstand for the ‘grand-reopening’ of the Ulster County facility, previously dormant for five years.

The speedway, which had fallen into complete overgrowth and disrepair after its closure in 1987, was purchased by Dave Flach of Twin Track Promotions Inc. in 1991. Flach received permits necessary to recommence racing and undertook the massive project of restoring the facility.

In a rebuilding process lasting nearly a full year, Flach installed the boilerplate walls still in place around approximately half the speedway today, new lightning, grandstands, a concession building and more.

The grand reopening in 1992, incidentally, fell not only on Independence Day, but on Flach’s 50th birthday, prompting the entire crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” in unison.

Flach and his wife, Henrietta (“Hank”), operated the speedway weekly through the conclusion of the 2000 season. During the winter months, Gary and Donna Palmer purchased the facility and have served as the owner-promoters since, a 17-year run.

Prior to its closing in the 1980s, Accord enjoyed a rich history from its original 1962 opening day with many of the region’s top names tackling the tricky bullring through a number of promotional teams.

A fixture from the original speedway still in place today is the announcer/scoring tower which has since been enlarged and revamped.

On the eve of the silver anniversary since Accord Speedway’s reopening, the venue will host one of its marquee annual events: the ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ featuring the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP big-block/small-block Modifieds.

The STSS Modifieds will race 50 laps for a $5,000 winner’s share and $400 to take the green flag from a purse structure totaling more than $22,000. The event if Race No. 4 of the STSS Halmar International-backed North Region, with $12,500 going to the champion at year-end.

Also on the card are STSS Sportsman, 25 laps, with $1,000 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag, plus Slingshots offering $300 to the victor and $50 to start.

Complete ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ race information can be found at the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/ battle-of-the-bullring-5- rules-prices-general-info/

Accord Speedway, a neat-and-tidy quarter-mile clay oval nestled in the hills of Ulster County, is located at 299 Whitfield Road Accord, NY 12404. The speedway is on the web at www.accordspeedway.com.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shortttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 or e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com. “Like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Speed51.com, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.





Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Sunday, April 9 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. ‘Hard Clay Open’ – WINNER: ANDY BACHETTI

Sunday, May 28 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ – WINNER: ANTHONY PERREGO

Wednesday, June 21 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – ‘Afton Action 50’ – WINNER: STEWART FRIESEN

Monday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ (Rain Date: July 4) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Sunday, July 16 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – ‘Anthracite Assault’ – COMBO (Rain Date: TBA)

Tuesday, August 15 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Recovery Sports Grill Stampede ‘toga (Rain Date: August 16)

Tuesday, August 22 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – ‘Hustlin’ the High Banks 53’ (Rain Date: August 23) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Saturday, October 7 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. (Rain Date: October 8)

Thursday, October 19 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Behrent’s Performance Warehouse ‘Hard Clay Finale’ at Eastern States Weekend (Rain Date: October 20) – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP PR