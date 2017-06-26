Jeff Strunk (Modified) & Dale Welty (Sportsman) Lead American Racer Cup Presented By Sunoco Race Fuels Into Summer Stretch

INDIANA, PA — After a wet spring, the race for the 2017 American Racer Cup presented by Sunoco Race Fuels heats up for its summer stretch.

Jeff Strunk, representing his home track of Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa., currently leads the Modified chase, while Dale Welty, a regular at the paper-clip-shaped Woodhull (N.Y.) Raceway, tops the Sportsman pursuit.

The American Racer Cup got underway in mid-April. However, persistent rain has forced postponements at venues throughout the Northeast.

Now, drivers look to score points as the championship battles intensify through the Labor Day weekend cut-off.

Strunk and the Glenn Hyneman-fielded Keystone Racing No. 126 team currently top the Modified standings in search of the $10,000-plus that goes along with the American Racer Cup Modified title. Strunk’s edge, as of June 26, is just one point over fellow Grandview rival Craig Von Dohren (481-480).

The current top-five includes Matt Sheppard representing Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y., with 470 points, last year’s overall champion Andy Bachetti of Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park with 468 points and Duane Howard from Grandview with 460 points.

Complete American Racer Cup Modified standings can be found at the following link: http://racestatcentral.com/Ame ricanRacerCup/series/Modifieds /pages/

At year-end, Modified competitors (top-15) will share in a $36,000 cash point fund. Rankings are determined by a driver’s 12 best finishes at a participating speedway, with a car count bonus issued at year end.

The Modified point fund for 2017 is as follows: 1) $10,000; 2) $5,000; 3) $4,000; 4) $3,500; 5) $2,500; 6) $2,000; 7) $1,750; 8) $1,500; 9) $1,250; 10) $1,000; 11) $900; 12) $800; 13) $700; 14) $600; 15) $500.

Bruce Insinger of Insinger Performance has posted another $5,700 in regional cash. Drivers in both the North and South regions will be eligible for the following point fund: 1) $1,000; 2) $750; 3) $500; 4) $350; 5) $250.

In the Sportsman division, Welty leads the charge as a Woodhull regular with 567 points over Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway’s Matt Stangle (553 points) and Woodhull’s Tim Guild (534 points).

Complete American Racer Cup Sportsman standings can be found at the following link: http://racestatcentral.com/Ame ricanRacerCup/series/Sportsman /pages/

For 2017, the Sportsman point fund is 1) $1,500; 2) $1,000; 3) $750; 4) $600; 5) $500; 6) $450; 7) $400; 8) $350; 9) $300; 10) $250; 11) $200; 12) $150; 13) $100; 14) $100; 15) $100.

A regional distribution courtesy of Insinger Performance is an added incentive for Sportsman teams. The following point fund will go to North and South competitors: 1) $500; 2) $400; 3) $300; 4) $200; 5) $100.

In-season tire giveaways are now underway, as well. In lieu of bi-weekly drawings, each speedway is now completing giveaways on one selected race night. Already completed have been Delaware International Speedway, Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, N.Y., Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y., and Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, N.Y., with more to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Complete ’17 American Racer Cup information can be found on the new website.

To learn more about the American Racer Cup, visit the official website at www.theamericanracercup.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, follow on Twitter @racer_cup or on like Facebook: American Racer Cup.



American Racer Cup Presented By Sunoco Championship History

2016

Andy Bachetti (Modified)

Andrew Smith (Sportsman)

2015

Rick Laubach (Modified)

Alan Barker (Sportsman)

2014

Duane Howard (Modified)

Jared Umbenhauer (Sportsman)

2013

Duane Howard (Modified)

Jordan Watson (Sportsman)

2012

Duane Howard (Modified)

2011

Billy Pauch Sr. (Modified)

2010

Duane Howard (Modified)