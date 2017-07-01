USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 2, 2017 – Lincoln, Illinois – Lincoln Speedway

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.616; 2. Justin Grant, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.652; 3. Spencer Bayston, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.754; 4. Christopher Bell, 21, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.765; 5. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.765; 6. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-13.781; 7. Brady Bacon, 76m, FMR-13.793; 8. Gage Walker, 57, RAB-13.797; 9. Shane Golobic, 17w, Clauson-Marshall/Wood-13.833; 10. Holly Shelton, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.856; 11. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.867; 12. Brayton Lynch, 1K, RKR-13.963; 13. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-13.964; 14. Jerry Coons Jr., 25, Petry/Goff-13.968; 15. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-14.087; 16. Kyle Schuett, 9K, Schuett-14.120; 17. Chase Jones, 22, Petry/Goff-14.196; 18. Shelby Bosie, 3B, Bosie-14.216; 19. Dave Darland, 11, Gray-14.284; 20. Daniel Robinson, 57D, McCreery-14.288; 21. Tyler Nelson, 91, Harris-14.297; 22. Dalton Camfield, 87c, Camfield-14.423; 23. Ryan Robinson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.429; 24. Ray Seach, 2, Seach-14.475; 25. Mike Hess, 82, Johnson-14.478; 26. Mark Chisholm, 56x, Fifty6x-14.604; 27. Devin Camfield, 17c, Camfield-15.050; 28. D.J. Raw, 33, Team RAYPRO-16.231; 29. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Thorson, 2. Neuman, 3. Courtney, 4. Golobic, 5. Daum, 6. Jones, 7. Nelson, 8. Hess. 2:34.35

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Grant, 2. Coons, 3. Thomas, 4. Shelton, 5. Chisholm, 6. Bosie, 7. Da. Camfield. 2:38.77

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Bayston, 2. R. Robinson, 3. Darland, 4. Boat, 5. Carrick, 6. De. Camfield, 7. Bacon. NT 2:34.54

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Bell, 2. Schuett, 3. Lynch, 4. D. Robinson, 5. Seach, 6. Raw, 7. Walker. NT

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bacon, 2. Daum, 3. Carrick, 4. Nelson, 5. Bosie, 6. Seach, 7. Raw, 8. De. Camfield, 9. Jones, 10. Chisholm, 11. Hess, 12. Walker. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Christopher Bell, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Shane Golobic, 5. Jerry Coons, Jr., 6. Justin Grant, 7. Tanner Thorson, 8. Ryan Robinson, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Tyler Thomas, 11. Zach Daum, 12. Holly Shelton, 13. Tanner Carrick, 14. Dave Darland, 15. Daniel Robinson, 16. Kyle Schuett, 17. Jake Neuman, 18. Tyler Nelson, 19. D.J. Raw, 20. Shelby Bosie, 21. Ray Seach, 22. Brayton Lynch, 23. Chad Boat. NT

—————————-

**Bacon flipped during the third heat. Boat and Lynch flipped on lap 6 of the feature; Boat exited the track over the turn one wall.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Thomas, Laps 5-9 Courtney, Laps 10-24 Bayston, Laps 25-30 Bell.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Ryan Robinson (20th to 8th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Tanner Carrick

NEW USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Bayston-713, 2-Bacon-692, 3-Golobic-683, 4-Grant-675, 5-Courtney-648, 6-Thorson-596, 7-Coons-534, 8-Boat-508, 9-R. Robinson-455, 10-Thomas-442.

NEXT USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 3 – Springfield, Illinois – Illinois State Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Arena – Adam Lopez “Illinois Midget Nationals”

FIND USAC ONLINE

Visit USAC’s official website at www.USACracing.com.

Follow USAC on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacnation.

Like USAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usacracing.

Be sure to follow USAC on Instagram at www.instagram.com/usacnation.

Subscribe to www.loudpedal.tv to view replays of this year’s races as well as historical USAC action from the past.

ILL

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR