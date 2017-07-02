2nd Annual U.S.Prostocks/Super Late Models National Championship Race

Entry List- As Of 7/2

Car # Name Home Town Track/series

05* Phil Richardson Herman, ME GSPSS

09* Jeremy Davis Tamworth, NH GSPSS

2 Tom Scully, Jr. West Warwick, RI Seekonk

3** Kenny Spencer, Jr. Taunton, MA Seekonk

4 Ben Rowe Turner, ME PASS

6 Nick Johnson Rehoboth, MA Seekonk

7 Cory Casagrande Stafford Springs, CT GSPSS

7** Kyle Casper Lakeville, MA Seekonk

8 Angelo Belsito Auburn, MA Seekonk/PASS

11 Ryan Vanasse Warwick, RI Seekonk

12 Bobby Pelland III Cranston, RI Seekonk

12g Derek Griffith Hudson, NH GSPSS/PASS

12 Joey Graf, Jr. Mahwah, NJ GSPSS/PASS

14 Rick Martin Westport, MA Seekonk

14b Travis Benjamin Belfast, ME GSPSS/PASS

17* Eddie Macdonald Rowley, MA PASS

27 Mike Brightman Acushnet, MA Seekonk

29 Barry Gray Belchertown, MA GSPSS

35 Derek Ramstrom Worcester, MA PASS

39 Nick Lascuola Abington, MA GSPSS

42 Woody Pitkat Stafford Springs, CT GSPSS

48 Larry Gelinas Buxton, ME Seekonk

49** Matt Swanson Acton, MA Whelen Mods

52* David Darling Rehoboth, MA Seekonk

59* Reid Lanpher Manchester, ME Beech Ridge

60** DJ Shaw Center Conway, NH PASS

90 Craig Weinstein E.Walpole, MA Seekonk/PASS

97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. Hudson, NH PASS

99** Billy Joeres East Freetown, MA Seekonk/GSPSS

99 Raphael Lessard Quebec, Canada CARS Tour

* Denotes Guaranteed Provisional Start Based On Race Win @ Selected Track- 05-Wiscassett

09-lee; 52-Seekonk; 59- Beech Ridge; 17-New Hampshire Motor Speedway

**denotes Expected/tentative\

Sources: Gary Sagar