2nd Annual U.S.Prostocks/Super Late Models National Championship Race
Entry List- As Of 7/2
Car # Name Home Town Track/series
05* Phil Richardson Herman, ME GSPSS
09* Jeremy Davis Tamworth, NH GSPSS
2 Tom Scully, Jr. West Warwick, RI Seekonk
3** Kenny Spencer, Jr. Taunton, MA Seekonk
4 Ben Rowe Turner, ME PASS
6 Nick Johnson Rehoboth, MA Seekonk
7 Cory Casagrande Stafford Springs, CT GSPSS
7** Kyle Casper Lakeville, MA Seekonk
8 Angelo Belsito Auburn, MA Seekonk/PASS
11 Ryan Vanasse Warwick, RI Seekonk
12 Bobby Pelland III Cranston, RI Seekonk
12g Derek Griffith Hudson, NH GSPSS/PASS
12 Joey Graf, Jr. Mahwah, NJ GSPSS/PASS
14 Rick Martin Westport, MA Seekonk
14b Travis Benjamin Belfast, ME GSPSS/PASS
17* Eddie Macdonald Rowley, MA PASS
27 Mike Brightman Acushnet, MA Seekonk
29 Barry Gray Belchertown, MA GSPSS
35 Derek Ramstrom Worcester, MA PASS
39 Nick Lascuola Abington, MA GSPSS
42 Woody Pitkat Stafford Springs, CT GSPSS
48 Larry Gelinas Buxton, ME Seekonk
49** Matt Swanson Acton, MA Whelen Mods
52* David Darling Rehoboth, MA Seekonk
59* Reid Lanpher Manchester, ME Beech Ridge
60** DJ Shaw Center Conway, NH PASS
90 Craig Weinstein E.Walpole, MA Seekonk/PASS
97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. Hudson, NH PASS
99** Billy Joeres East Freetown, MA Seekonk/GSPSS
99 Raphael Lessard Quebec, Canada CARS Tour
* Denotes Guaranteed Provisional Start Based On Race Win @ Selected Track- 05-Wiscassett
09-lee; 52-Seekonk; 59- Beech Ridge; 17-New Hampshire Motor Speedway
**denotes Expected/tentative\
Sources: Gary Sagar