The fireworks get started a day early when the inaugural Adam Lopez “Illinois Midget Nationals” featuring the USAC Midget National Championship is streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/.

The Monday, July 3 event on the 1/5-mile dirt oval at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Multi-Purpose Arena marks a return of USAC Midget racing to Springfield for the first time since 1996. Twenty-one years ago, however, the event was held at the famed one-mile oval.

The Illinois Midget Nationals pits the midgets on the bullring where close-quarters action, slide jobs and the car count will be plentiful.

Top USAC Midget stars Brady Bacon, Spencer Bayston, Shane Golobic, Justin Grant, Tyler Courtney, Tanner Thorson, Chad Boat, Jerry Coons, Jr., Dave Darland and Zach Daum are just scratching the surface of drivers who will compete in the event along with recent Macon winner Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, Justin Allgaier and many more.

You can catch all the action from the comfort of your home on Monday. Cars hit the track at 5pm. A day following the event, you can watch it all again as many times as you wish on-demand at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/!

FIND USAC ONLINE

Visit USAC’s official website at www.USACracing.com.

Follow USAC on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacnation.

Like USAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usacracing.

Be sure to follow USAC on Instagram at www.instagram.com/usacnation.

Subscribe to www.loudpedal.tv to view replays of this year’s races as well as historical USAC action from the past.

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC PR