Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Motor Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division will take part in the biggest race of the 2017 season, the NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k, this Friday night, July 7th. Below is a look at the 4th annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k by the numbers as well as a statistical look at the top-10 in the SK Modified® points standings and how they have fared in the extra distance classic.

1 – Ted Christopher is the only driver to record a top-5 finish in each of the first three editions of the NAPA SK 5k.

2 – Ted Christopher and Keith Rocco are the only drivers to have recorded a top-10 finish in each of the first three editions of the NAPA SK 5k.

2.7 – NAPA SK 5k Average finish of Ted Christopher, best in the three year history of the NAPA SK 5k

three year 3 – Number of different NAPA SK 5k feature winners (Rowan Pennink, Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher)

11 – Number of different drivers who have led laps in the NAPA SK 5k

Lap Leaders – Frank Ruocco 73, Ted Christopher 70, Rowan Pennink 49, Keith Rocco 35, Eric Berndt 29, Matt Galko 25, Ryan Preece 16, Brian Sullivan 5, Justin Bonsignore 3, Ronnie Williams 1, Jeff Baral 1

12 – Drivers who have competed in all 3 NAPA SK 5k’s to date: Dan Avery, Eric Berndt, Tom Bolles, Ted Christopher, Matt Galko, Michael Gervais, Jr., Tommy Membrino, Jr., Todd Owen, Rowan Pennink, Keith Rocco, Frank Ruocco, Ronnie Williams

46 – Number of different drivers who have raced in the NAPA SK 5k

$101,395 – Total posted awards paid out in first three editions of NAPA SK 5k

$2,204.24 – Average payout to race starters in the first three editions of NAPA SK 5k

Biggest Single NAPA SK 5k Payout – $12,875 by Ryan Preece in 2015

Most Laps Led in a Single NAPA SK 5k – 65 by Ted Christopher in 2016

Most Laps Led in a Career – Frank Ruocco – 73 laps led;

Largest Payday – $12,875 by Ryan Preece in 2015

NAPA SK 5k Career Earnings Leader – Ted Christopher with $15,600

Record Number of Lead Changes – 14 in 2014

Record Number of different leaders during race – 5 2014 & 2015

Smallest Margin of Victory – .149 seconds in 2015

Top-10 in SK Modified® Points Standings NAPA SK 5k Race Stats

Keith Rocco – #88 Wheeler’s Auto Chevrolet – Has participated in all three running’s of the NAPA SK 5k to date. Average finish of 4.3 in his 3 starts with 2 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes. Has led 35 laps and has earned $5,625 in his NAPA SK 5k career.

Ronnie Williams – #49 Advice One Chevrolet – Has participated in all three running’s of the NAPA SK 5k to date. Average finish of 10.0 in his 3 starts with 2 top-5 and 2 top-10 finishes. Has one lap led and $3,975 in earnings in his NAPA SK 5k career.

Chase Dowling – #50 S & S Asphalt Paving Ford – 2 career starts in the NAPA SK 5k. Average finish of 9.5 with best finish of 8th coming in 2014. $2,100 in earnings in his NAPA SK 5k career.

Ted Christopher – #13 Sterling Security / TickMike.com Chevrolet – Has started all three NAPA SK 5k races. Best career average finish of any driver at 2.7 with 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes. Christopher’s $15,600 in career earnings is also a NAPA SK 5k record and he ranks second on the NAPA SK 5k lap leader list with 70 laps led.

Rowan Pennink – #99 Independent Wheel Pontiac – The winner of the inaugural NAPA SK 5k in 2014, Pennink has started all 3 NAPA SK 5k races to date. Pennink won the race in 2014 and finished second in 2016 sandwiched around a 16th place finish in 2015 for an average finish of 6.3. Has led 42 laps in the NAPA SK 5k and he has career earnings of $8,675.

Matt Galko – #3 NAPA Fazzino Auto Parts Chevrolet – Has started all three NAPA SK 5k races. Has yet to finish the race in the top-10 with a best finish of 13th coming in both 2015 and 2016. Career earnings of $2,000 in his 3 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Todd Owen – #81 Cooker Construction Chevrolet – Has started all three NAPA SK 5k races. Best finish of 7th in 2014 and average finish of 15.3. Career earnings of $2,450 from the NAPA SK 5k.

Mike Christopher, Jr. – #82 CT Trailers Chevrolet – Made NAPA SK 5k debut in 2015. Finished 25th in 2015 and 5th last season for average finish of 15.0. Career NAPA SK 5k earnings of $2,150.

Glen Reen – #17 Quick Stop Mobil Service Chevrolet – 1 career start in NAPA SK 5k coming back in 2014. Finished 5th in that race and earned $1,600.

Tom Abele, Jr. – #32 32 Signs Chevrolet – Racing for Keith Rocco Racing, Abele will be making his NAPA SK 5k debut this season. Abele has 3 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes in 6 SK Modified® starts this season.

