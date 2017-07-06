Concord, NC – One of the craziest races of 2016 was the U.S. Pro Stock / Super Late Model National Championship event at Seekonk Speedway (MA). This year, all of the craziness will be able to be seen live on Speed51.com via a pay-per-view broadcast on Wednesday, July 12.

For 24.99, fans will have a chance to watch 200 laps of Super Late Model action from the “Cement Palace.” Fans can also expect to see time-trials for the Supers, as well as heat races.

“It’s the only 200-lap Pro Stock / Super Late Model race in the Northeast at the birthplace of where it all began for that style of race car in the Northeast – Seekonk Speedway and we want everyone to be able to see how special it is,” said Gary Sagar, Event Promoter. “By offering this event on a Speed51 PPV broadcast, we make it available for everyone who can’t make it to the racetrack to enjoy the excitement.”



A 100-mile blackout radius will be in affect for this race, so if you can make it to Seekonk Speedway for the event, you are encouraged to try to do so.

Last year’s event saw a wild finish between Dalton Sargeant, Derek Griffith, and Tom Scully. Sargeant and Griffith battled side-by-side for multiple laps before the two drivers made contact coming out of the final corner. Both drivers spun out before the line, and that allowed Scully, who was third on the final lap, to sneak past to take the win at the line.

This year’s $10,000-to-win race is shaping up to be even better than last year’s event. More than 30 drivers are expected for this year’s version of the race.

Multiple champions, including Raphael Lessard (CARS Tour), DJ Shaw (PASS North) and Barry Gray (Granite State Pro Stock Series) have filed entries.

Eddie MacDonald, Ben Rowe, Joey Polewarczyk, Travis Benjamin and Larry Gelinas have all sent in their entry blanks as well, as has Derek Griffith, who is looking for redemption.

Race fans looking to purchase the U.S. Pro Stock/SLM Nationals can do so by clicking here. Fans are required to fill out a free PPV registration on Speed51.com to be able to purchase the event. A premium membership is not needed for a pay-per-view event, but yearly members do receive a 10% discount on the PPV purchase.

