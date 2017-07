Gas City Indiana Sprint Week Round 1 Postponed to Monday, July 10

Friday night’s round one of the 30th Annual Indiana Sprint Week presented by Camping World at Gas City I-69 Speedway has been postponed to Monday, July 10.

Gates will open at 3 pm and cars are set for on-track activities at 6:30 pm.

Tickets purchased Friday at Gas City will be good for admission at either Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 8 or Gas City on Monday, July 10.

Sources: USAC PR