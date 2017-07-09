Jamie Ball Wins Race of Attrition in 360’s, Evan Epperson Wins First of Career in 305’s

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 8, 2017) – Ian Madsen increased his lead in the 410 point standings at Knoxville Raceway on Dennison Racing Tees/Jersey Freeze Night Saturday with his fourth win of the season and 11th in his career here. The St. Mary’s, New South Wales, Australia driver earned $4,000 for his victory aboard the KCP Racing #18. The biggest crowd of the season was in attendance on a beautiful night in Knoxville that saw a visit from Tony Stewart in the 410 class. The 360 feature saw a number of incidents, and in the end, it was Jamie Ball collecting his fourth career victory. The 305 feature resulted in the fourth first-time winner this season at Knoxville in that class when Evan Epperson came home with the checkers.

Before a lap could be completed in the 20-lap 410 feature, Josh Schneiderman and Rager Phillips spun. Carson Macedo, making his first start at Knoxville was collected in the incident and tipped over. The Californian was unhurt.

Brooke Tatnell led the field once the green flag flew, followed by Justin Henderson, Ian Madsen, Austin McCarl and Dustin Selvage. By lap six, the leaders were in lapped traffic. AJ Moeller spun nine laps in, bringing the only caution of the event.

Madsen used the restart to shoot by Henderson for second, while Tony Stewart entered the top five. Madsen ran down Tatnell, taking the lead for good on lap thirteen. He would pull away for the win, ahead of Tatnell, Henderson, Austin McCarl and Stewart. Selvage, Matt Juhl, Dakota Hendrickson, Terry McCarl and Davey Heskin rounded out the top ten. Madsen set quick time on the night, while Moeller, Heskin and Selvage won heat races.

“We’re having an awesome year and I can’t thank my team enough,” said Madsen in Victory Lane. “It’s all about teamwork, and it’s all about them. We’re having a lot of fun this year, and it’s great to be back in Victory Lane. I thought we were conservative at the start. When we had the yellow, I thought it was time to go. I was just thankful we could hold on for the win, and I thank all the fans for coming out tonight.”

Calvin Landis set the pace early in the 18-lap 360 feature over Clint Garner and Nate Van Haaften. Ryan Giles entered the top three, and Matt Moro moved into the top five before Chris Martin flipped hard in turn three. He was uninjured. Giles would spin after the green fell again, and Joe Beaver would spin to avoid him. That collected Matt Juhl, who along with Giles, would go off on the hook.

Landis continued to pace the field, ahead of Garner and Moro, who crossed over Van Haaften in taking the third spot. The leaders got back into traffic. Garner was reeling in Landis thirteen laps in. Landis was stuck on the low side of turn one behind a marker, when Garner got a run on the cushion. When Landis drifted up the racetrack, Garner hooked his left rear on the leader’s right front and crashed. Both drivers were o.k., but done.

Moro inherited the lead over Ball, Van Haaften, Sawyer Phillips and Devin Kline. TJ Artz was the next driver to get upside down, and he would do so on the restart in turn two. He was also o.k. Ball pursued Moro after the green fell before they completed lap 14, he was in the lead. One final caution came for Phillips who spun out of fourth place with two laps to go.

Ball cruised the final two circuits to win over Moro, Van Haaften, Beaver and Josh Baughman. Kline, McKenna Haase, Tom Lenz, hard-charger Chris Morgan and Phillips completed the top five. Giles set quick time over the field, while Haase, Devon Dobie and Moro won heats. Cody Wehrle claimed the B.

“I’m not so sure my motor didn’t have a problem,” said a happy Ball in Victory Lane. “It may have dropped a cylinder. It just all worked out. We had a good car at the end, but we were sitting sixth on lap six. I’ve seen Ian Madsen run the top and come off the bottom to get more speed. That’s what I did to get to fourth. Then I’d rather be lucky than good with those guys crashing out. It stinks for them, but it’s positive for us. We’ve had a heck of a year and my guys deserve this.”

Young Evan Epperson of Muscatine, Iowa led the 15-lap distance in the 305 feature. It appeared last week’s feature winner, Eric Bridger, would be a factor when he took second on lap two, but Matthew Stelzer had his car on the move as well. Stelzer shot into third on lap four, and took second from Bridger using the low side on lap seven.

Brad Comegys had a fourth place run going when he went off the track smoking on lap eight. That would eventually cause the only caution of the race with ten laps down. Stelzer had been pressuring the leader in traffic, but Epperson pulled away the last five laps to win his first career feature here. Stelzer hung onto second, ahead of Bridger, Kelby Watt and Mike Mayberry. Tyler Glass, Corey Kautz, Rob Kubli, Joe Simbro and Ryan Leavitt rounded out the top ten.

“I was just praying that no one was catching up to me towards the end,” said an elated Epperson. “It’s always been a dream for me to win a race at this track. I’ve been coming to the Nationals here every year since I’ve been about two. It’s been a long-time coming.”

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 18, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (15), 15.364; 2. 55, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (8), 15.514; 3. 4, Dakota Hendrickson, Omaha, NE (20), 15.737; 4. 2KS, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 15.747; 5. 59, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (1), 15.748; 6. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (14), 15.785; 7. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (2), 15.819; 8. 14, Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN (10), 15.819; 9. 12, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (12), 15.823; 10. 3G, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (16), 15.888; 11. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 15.901; 12. 1B, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (11), 15.971; 13. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (17), 15.980; 14. 5J, Jeremy Schultz, Beaver Dam, WI (6), 15.986; 15. 71A, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL (13), 16.031; 16. 22, Rager Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 16.044; 17. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (3), 16.062; 18. 7w, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.205; 19. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (19), 16.371; 20. 19, Bob Weuve, Newton, IA (4), 16.414; 21. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (7), 16.611.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.0: 1. AJ Moeller (2); 2. Ian Madsen (6); 3. Rager Phillips (1); 4. Matt Juhl (4); 5. Austin McCarl (5); 6. Carson Macedo (3); 7. Bobby Mincer (7)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.8: 1. Davey Heskin (1); 2. Terry McCarl (3); 3. Tony Stewart (4); 4. Justin Henderson (5); 5. Jeremy Schultz (2); 6. Brooke Tatnell (6); 7. Bob Weuve (7)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Dustin Selvage (3); 2. Tasker Phillips (1); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 4. Dakota Hendrickson (6); 5. Josh Schneiderman (5); 6. Josh Baughman (7); 7. RJ Johnson (2)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Ian Madsen (4); 2. Brooke Tatnell (1); 3. Justin Henderson (2); 4. Austin McCarl (5); 5. Tony Stewart (6); 6. Dustin Selvage (7); 7. Matt Juhl (8); 8. Dakota Hendrickson (3); 9. Terry McCarl (10); 10. Davey Heskin (13); 11. Lynton Jeffrey (9); 12. Tasker Phillips (14); 13. Josh Schneiderman (12); 14. Josh Baughman (19); 15. Jeremy Schultz (17); 16. AJ Moeller (11); 17. Bobby Mincer (20); 18. RJ Johnson (18); 19. Bob Weuve (21); 20. Rager Phillips (15); 21. Carson Macedo (16). Lap Leaders: Tatnell 1-12, I. Madsen 13-20. Hard-charger: Baughman.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (5), 16.204; 2. 3, Nate Van Haaften, Otley, IA (18), 16.408; 3. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (23), 16.451; 4. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 16.487; 5. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (29), 16.502; 6. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (6), 16.510; 7. 5J, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (2), 16.518; 8. 5MRP, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (17), 16.546; 9. 5M, Troy Manteufel, St. Peter, MN (13), 16.547; 10. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (9), 16.575; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (15), 16.647; 12. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (25), 16.667; 13. 55, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (8), 16.722; 14. 23D, Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (16), 16.723; 15. 17X, Josh Baughman, Odessa, TX (20), 16.731; 16. 40C, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (3), 16.772; 17. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (28), 16.793; 18. 57, TJ Artz, Lincoln, NE (14), 16.822; 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (12), 16.837; 20. 6, Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA (21), 16.878; 21. 28, Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO (27), 16.938; 22. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (24), 16.994; 23. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Lakewood, CO (1), 17.008; 24. 71C, Stacey Alexander, Lacona, IA (22), 17.164; 25. 19, Rob Weuve, Oakland Acres, IA (26), 17.320; 26. 81A, Chris Morgan, Topeka, KS (19), 17.478; 27. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (7), 17.503; 28. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (11), 17.569; DQ (Tire) – 9L, Hunter Lane, Milo, IA (4)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. McKenna Haase (2); 2. Jamie Ball (4); 3. Clint Garner (5); 4. Ryan Giles (6); 5. Matt Juhl (3); 6. Tom Lenz (8); 7. Chris Martin (7); 8. Rob Weuve (9); 9. Cody Wehrle (1); 10. Alan Zoutte (10)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.6: 1. Devon Dobie (2); 2. Christian Bowman (1); 3. Devin Kline (4); 4. Calvin Landis (5); 5. Sawyer Phillips (3); 6. Nate Van Haaften (6); 7. Mitchell Alexander (7); 8. Chris Morgan (9); 9. Hunter Lane (10); 10. Ricky Montgomery (8)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.4: 1. Matt Moro (6); 2. Josh Baughman (2); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (3); 4. TJ Artz (1); 5. Troy Manteufel (4); 6. Joe Beaver (5); 7. Stacey Alexander (8); 8. John Anderson (9)

B main (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.1: 1. Cody Wehrle (1); 2. Chris Morgan (5); 3. Stacey Alexander (3); 4. Hunter Lane (7); 5. Ricky Montgomery (2); 6. Rob Weuve (4); 7. John Anderson (6) DNS – Alan Zoutte, Jonathan Cornell

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Jamie Ball (3); 2. Matt Moro (6); 3. Nate Van Haaften (1); 4. Joe Beaver (10); 5. Josh Baughman (12); 6. Devin Kline (7); 7. McKenna Haase (8); 8. Tom Lenz (18); 9. Chris Morgan (22); 10. Sawyer Phillips (16); 11. Devon Dobie (9); 12. Stacey Alexander (23); 13. Cody Wehrle (21); 14. Troy Manteufel (13); 15. Hunter Lane (24); 16. Christian Bowman (14); 17. TJ Artz (17); 18. Tyler Groenendyk (11); 19. Calvin Landis (2); 20. Clint Garner (4); 21. Mitchell Alexander (20); 22. Ryan Giles (5); 23. Matt Juhl (15); 24. Chris Martin (19). Lap Leaders: Landis 1-13, Ball 14-18. Hard-charger: Morgan. Howard Law $200: TJ Artz.

305 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (6), 17.191; 2. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (18), 17.206; 3. 1B, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (2), 17.238; 4. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (8), 17.251; 5. 76, Brad Comegys, Bondurant, IA (5), 17.290; 6. 35, Kevin Hetrick, Gladstone, IL (16), 17.333; 7. 51, Corey Kautz, Estherville, IA (1), 17.384; 8. 56W, Chris Walraven, Knoxville, IA (15), 17.385; 9. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (14), 17.385; 10. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (3), 17.510; 11. 21, Evan Epperson, Muscatine, IA (7), 17.581; 12. 36, Christopher Scank, Cedar Rapids, IA (11), 17.636; 13. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (4), 17.650; 14. 64, Casey Greubel, Lacona, IA (12), 17.689; 15. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (13), 17.701; 16. 12T, Tyler Glass, Cedar Rapids, IA (9), 17.743; 17. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.772; 18. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (10), 17.832.

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.7: 1. Matthew Stelzer (2); 2. Evan Epperson (1); 3. Brad Comegys (4); 4. Corey Kautz (3); 5. Kelby Watt (8); 6. Joe Simbro (6); 7. Ryan Leavitt (5); 8. Rob Kubli (7); 9. Jon Hughes (9)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.6: 1. Kevin Hetrick (4); 2. Kade Higday (6); 3. Eric Bridger (5); 4. Mike Mayberry (2); 5. Tyler Glass (8); 6. Brandon Worthington (9); 7. Chris Walraven (3); 8. Christopher Scank (1); 9. Casey Greubel (7)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Evan Epperson (1); 2. Matthew Stelzer (4); 3. Eric Bridger (6); 4. Kelby Watt (10); 5. Mike Mayberry (8); 6. Tyler Glass (13); 7. Corey Kautz (2); 8. Rob Kubli (14); 9. Joe Simbro (3); 10. Ryan Leavitt (9); 11. Brandon Worthington (12); 12. Kevin Hetrick (7); 13. Chris Walraven (11); 14. Christopher Scank (15); 15. Jon Hughes (16); 16. Brad Comegys (5) DNS – Kade Higday, Casey Greubel. Lap Leader: Epperson 1-15. Hard-charger: Glass.

Sources: Bill Wright/Knoxville Raceway PR

Knoxville Raceway photos