AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: July 9, 2017 – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – Lawrenceburg Speedway – “Indiana Sprint Week” – Presented by Camping World

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-13. 854; 2. Thomas Meseraull, 5B, Briscoe-13.927; 3. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.009; 4. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-14.016; 5. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-14.093; 6. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.093; 7. Shawn Westerfeld, 89, Westerfeld-14.157; 8. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.185; 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 44, Pace-14.191; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9k, KT-14.223; 11. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-14.246; 12. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-14.271; 13. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-14.284; 14. Brady Short, 11p, Pottorff-14.303; 15. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-14.308; 16. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-14.310; 17. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-14.317; 18. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.336; 19. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-14.348; 20. Ryan Bernal, 17GP, Dutcher-14.359; 21. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-14.413; 22. Kody Swanson, 2E, Epperson-14.544; 23. Garrett Abrams, 32G, Abrams-14.587; 24. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.653; 25. Dickie Gaines, 44x, Soudrette-14.654; 26. Nick Bilbee, 17N, Bilbee-14.680; 27. Michael Fischesser, 44s, Fischesser-14.736; 28. Kyle Robbins, 17R, Robbins-14.744; 29. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-14.798; 30. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-14.841; 31. Landon Simon, 24, LSR-14.917; 32. Logan Jarrett, 29, Jarrett-14.967; 33. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-15.108; 34. Ted Hines, 12x, Hines-15.187; 35. J.J. Hughes, 76, Hughes-15.204; 36. Tyler Clem, 14, Clem/TSR-15.291; 37. Joss Moffatt, 5J, Moffatt-15.324; 38. Tom Harris, 5E, Harris-15.388; 39. Ty Tilton, 42T, Tilton-15.538; 40. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-15.621; 41. Chris Olding, 21M, Olding-18.065.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Darland, 2. Courtney, 3. Schuerenberg, 4. Bacon, 5. Boespflug, 6. Chapple, 7. Gaines, 8. Mattox, 9. Moffatt, 10. Farney. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Meseraull, 3. K.Thomas, 4. B.Short, 5. Cummins, 6. Roa, 7. Bilbee, 8. Stockon, 9. Hines, 10. Harris. 2:26.30

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Leary, 2. Stanbrough, 3. Andretti, 4. Clouser, 5. Westerfeld, 6. Simon, 7. Hughes, 8. Abrams, 9. Fischesser, 10. Tilton. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Short, 2. Hodges, 3. Grant, 4. Windom, 5. Ballou, 6. Bernal, 7. Robbins, 8. Clem, 9. Jarrett, 10. Goodnight. 2:31.10

C-MAIN: (8 laps) 1. Mattox, 2. Simon, 3. Hughes, 4. Harris, 5. Jarrett, 6. Goodnight, 7. Clem, 8. Hines, 9. Moffatt, 10. Olding. NT

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bernal, 2. Cummins, 3. Ballou, 4. Roa, 5. Farney, 6. Chapple, 7. Bilbee, 8. Boespflug, 9. Westerfeld, 10. Abrams, 11. Harris, 12. Mattox, 13. Fischesser, 14. Hughes, 15. Robbins, 16. Simon, 17. Gaines, 18. Stockon. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Dave Darland, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Brody Roa, 9. Brady Short, 10. Jarett Andretti, 11. Josh Hodges, 12. Tyler Courtney, 13. Ryan Bernal, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Hunter Schuerenberg, 16. Jon Stanbrough, 17. Carson Short, 18. Kody Swanson, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Kyle Cummins, 22. Chase Stockon, 23. Isaac Chapple, 24. Mario Clouser.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Bacon, Laps 3-30 Leary.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (9th-3rd)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Ryan Bernal.

NEW AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT POINTS: 1-Grant-1,130, 2-Windom -1,107, 3-Stockon-957, 4-Boespflug-951, 5-Courtney & Thomas Jr.-918, 7-B acon-851, 8-Leary-825, 9-Darland-758, 10-Meseraull-716.

NEW INDIANA SPRINT WEEK Presented by Camping World POINTS: 1-Meseraull-142, 2-Bacon-141, 3-Leary-139, 4-Darland & K.Thomas-135, 6-Windom-114, 7-Courtney-112, 8-C.Short-111, 9-Ballou-109, 10-Cummins-93.

NEXT AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT RACE: July 12 – Terre Haute (IN) Action Track – “Indiana Sprint Week” – Presented by Camping World – “Don Smith Classic”

Sources: USAC PR