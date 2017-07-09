Strunk Has 4 Point Edge Over Vondohren in Modified Championship Chase, Schutz On Top in Late Models and Brian Hirthler Leads Sportsman Standings at Grandview
22 Different Feature Winners Amongst 116 Different Racers in 2017
BECHTELSVILLE, PA JULY 9, 2017 . . . Shooting for an 11th NASCAR TP Trailers 358 Modified championship at Grandview Speedway, Boyertown, PA’s Jeff Strunk sits on top of the point standings with just a 4 point edge over Craig VonDohren. Strunk has 2464 tallies and one feature win while VonDohren, a nine-time champion, has 2460 counters and no win. Duane Howard, a multi-time champion, is third with 2325 points and no wins while Mike Gular now sits fourth with 2232 points and earned his first feature win this past Saturday.
Many time BRC Late Model champion and current point leader Chuck Schutz of Pottstown, Pa. sits atop of the standings with 2365 points. He has been to victory lane twice this season including winning the prestigious Firecracker 40 this past Saturday, Just 41 tallies behind is Ron Kline who has been to victory lane 4 times so far this season.
And in the NASCAR Sportsman division of competition Green Lane, PA’s Brian Hirthler, winner on opening night of the season, has 2048 points and is ahead of two-time feature winner Ryan Lilick who has 1857 points. Brad Grim, a first-time career winner on Saturday, is third with 1821 points.
More than 110 racers have taken part in the three divisions of NASCAR sanctioned racing that takes place at Grandview and so far there have been 22 different feature winners making 2017 one of most competitive seasons as racing continues through the 55th consecutive season of stock car racing.
Two TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified features along with Sportsman and BRC Late Model racing will be the attraction on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. The night of action packed NASCAR stock car racing will be sponsored by A.D. Moyer Lumber Co. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and at the same time the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet featuring Sportsman racers Kenny Bock and Jim Housworth will be taking place. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.
Then on Sunday at 1 p.m. the Blast from the Past Vintage Racers will be in action along with the Outlaw Enduro racers. Enduros will feature 100-laps for Big Cars, 100-laps for Small Cars along with Junkyard Cars for 50-laps and a Ladies race.
For information on racing at Grandview Speedway check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook and Twitter. Information can also be had at 610.754.7688. Sponsorship, advertising and press info is available from Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc. at Esaxton144@aol.com or telephone 215.752.7797.
UNOFFICIAL GRANVIEW SPEEDWAY POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR MODIFIEDS AS OF JULY 8, 2017
1. Jeff Strunk, Boyertown, PA #126 2464*
2. Craig VonDohren, Oley, PA #1C 2460
3. Duane Howard, Oley, PA #357H 2325
4. Mike Gular, Harleysville, PA #2 2232*
5. Jared Umbenhauer, Richland, PA #19 2127
6. Doug Manmiller, Shoemakersville, PA #44M 2082*
7. Kevin Hirthler, Boyertown, PA #117 2067*
8. Ryan Grim, Laury’s Station, PA #17 1862
9. Kyle Borror, Peach Bottom, PA #B4 1747
10. Brian Krummel, Middletown, NY #17Z 1676*
11. Frank Cozze, Wind Gap, PA #4 1573*
12. Ray Swinehart, Perkiomenville, PA #33 1479
13. Ryan Watt, Boyertown, PA #14W 1126
14. Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #M7 1113
15. Addison Meitzler, Kutztown, PA #21 1055
16. Justin Grim, Orefield, PA #61 1051
17. John Willman, Birdsboro, PA #81 1044
18. Kyle Weiss, Hamburg, PA #21K 924*
19. Chris Esposito, Hatfield, PA #31 869
20. Danny Erb, Boyertown, PA #44 810*
21. Kory Fleming, Milford, NJ, #704 793
22. Chris Gambler, Whitehall, PA#77 788
23. Mike Kellner, Lansdale, PA #57 779
24. Dan Waisenpacher, Riegelsville, PA #01 720
25. Brian Houseknecht, Bechtelsville, PA #323 704
26. Joe Fanilli, Exton, PA #22 674
27 Brett Kressley, Orefield, PA #198/19K 662*
28. Mike Laise, Pottstown, PA #49 662
29. Brett Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #7 573
30. Colt Harris, Hegins, PA #C7 555
UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR LATE MODELS AS OF JULY 8, 2017
1. Chuck Schutz, Pottstown, PA #1/28 2365**
2. Ron Kline, Salford, PA #3 2324****
3. Kyle Merkel, Green Lane, PA #26 2176
4. Bryon Sipe, Shoemakersville, PA #33S 2151
5. Steve Todorow, Trumbauersville, PA #93 2044
6. Wayne Pfeil, Mohnton, PA #72 2024*
7. Steve Wilson, Green Lane, PA #15 1927
8. Brian Shuey, Shoemakersville, PA #177/#2D 1726*
9. Blaine Emery, Boyertown, PA #12 1325*
10. Jordan Knepp, Pottstown, PA #108 1293
11. Andy Cassell, Boyertown, PA #28 1292
12. Todd Ravel, Shoemakersville, PA #88 1242
13. Shawn Horning Blandon, PA #8M 1048
14. Lou Egrie, Willow Grove, PA #X4 990
15. Dan Hoffman, Hatfield, PA #19D 868
16. Dirk Rimrott, Phoenixville, PA #92 840
17. Danny Snyder, Green Lane, PA #4S 589
18. George Irwin, Chester Springs, PA #2D/177 567
19. Damon Neff, Souderton, PA #79 514
20. Drew Weisser, Reading, PA #19 470
UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR SPORTSMAN AS OF JULY 8, 2017
1. Brian Hirthler, Green Lane, PA #4* 2045*
2. Ryan Lilick, Collegeville, PA #142 1857**
3. Brad Grim, Coplay, PA #23 1821*
4. Louden Reimert, Oley, PA #58 1674
5. Jim Housworth, Reigelsville, PA #72 1633
6. Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, PA #99 1623**
7. Ryan Beltz, Barto, PA #221 1610
8. Mark Kemmerer, Green Lane, PA, PA #F10 1498
9. Kyle Lilick, Collegeville, PA #104 1475*
10. Mike Lisowski, Minersville, PA #15 1407*
11. Brad Arnold, Sinking Springs, PA #830 1344
12. Jack Butler, Phillipsburg, PA #5 1205
13. Mike Mammana, Allentown, PA #44E/31 1200
14. Ryan Higgs, Nazareth, PA #16 1181*
15. Dylan Swinehart, Fleetwood, PA #38 1150*
16. Dean Bachman, Emmaus, PA #65 1127
17. Kurt Bettler Hellertown, PA #54 1098
18. Nathan Mohr, E. Greenville, PA #17M 1019
19. Joe Funk, Coopersburg, PA #14 955
20. Paul Houseknecht, East Greenville #25 862
* denotes feature win (Feature wins listed are only those that are NASCAR point events.)
Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.