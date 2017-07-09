Strunk Has 4 Point Edge Over Vondohren in Modified Championship Chase, Schutz On Top in Late Models and Brian Hirthler Leads Sportsman Standings at Grandview

22 Different Feature Winners Amongst 116 Different Racers in 2017

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JULY 9, 2017 . . . Shooting for an 11th NASCAR TP Trailers 358 Modified championship at Grandview Speedway, Boyertown, PA’s Jeff Strunk sits on top of the point standings with just a 4 point edge over Craig VonDohren. Strunk has 2464 tallies and one feature win while VonDohren, a nine-time champion, has 2460 counters and no win. Duane Howard, a multi-time champion, is third with 2325 points and no wins while Mike Gular now sits fourth with 2232 points and earned his first feature win this past Saturday.

Many time BRC Late Model champion and current point leader Chuck Schutz of Pottstown, Pa. sits atop of the standings with 2365 points. He has been to victory lane twice this season including winning the prestigious Firecracker 40 this past Saturday, Just 41 tallies behind is Ron Kline who has been to victory lane 4 times so far this season.

And in the NASCAR Sportsman division of competition Green Lane, PA’s Brian Hirthler, winner on opening night of the season, has 2048 points and is ahead of two-time feature winner Ryan Lilick who has 1857 points. Brad Grim, a first-time career winner on Saturday, is third with 1821 points.



More than 110 racers have taken part in the three divisions of NASCAR sanctioned racing that takes place at Grandview and so far there have been 22 different feature winners making 2017 one of most competitive seasons as racing continues through the 55th consecutive season of stock car racing.

Two TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified features along with Sportsman and BRC Late Model racing will be the attraction on Saturday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. The night of action packed NASCAR stock car racing will be sponsored by A.D. Moyer Lumber Co. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and at the same time the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet featuring Sportsman racers Kenny Bock and Jim Housworth will be taking place. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free.

Then on Sunday at 1 p.m. the Blast from the Past Vintage Racers will be in action along with the Outlaw Enduro racers. Enduros will feature 100-laps for Big Cars, 100-laps for Small Cars along with Junkyard Cars for 50-laps and a Ladies race.

For information on racing at Grandview Speedway check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook and Twitter. Information can also be had at 610.754.7688. Sponsorship, advertising and press info is available from Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc. at Esaxton144@aol.com or telephone 215.752.7797.

UNOFFICIAL GRANVIEW SPEEDWAY POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR MODIFIEDS AS OF JULY 8, 2017

1. Jeff Strunk, Boyertown, PA #126 2464*

2. Craig VonDohren, Oley, PA #1C 2460

3. Duane Howard, Oley, PA #357H 2325

4. Mike Gular, Harleysville, PA #2 2232*

5. Jared Umbenhauer, Richland, PA #19 2127

6. Doug Manmiller, Shoemakersville, PA #44M 2082*

7. Kevin Hirthler, Boyertown, PA #117 2067*

8. Ryan Grim, Laury’s Station, PA #17 1862

9. Kyle Borror, Peach Bottom, PA #B4 1747

10. Brian Krummel, Middletown, NY #17Z 1676*

11. Frank Cozze, Wind Gap, PA #4 1573*

12. Ray Swinehart, Perkiomenville, PA #33 1479

13. Ryan Watt, Boyertown, PA #14W 1126

14. Kenny Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #M7 1113

15. Addison Meitzler, Kutztown, PA #21 1055

16. Justin Grim, Orefield, PA #61 1051

17. John Willman, Birdsboro, PA #81 1044

18. Kyle Weiss, Hamburg, PA #21K 924*

19. Chris Esposito, Hatfield, PA #31 869

20. Danny Erb, Boyertown, PA #44 810*

21. Kory Fleming, Milford, NJ, #704 793

22. Chris Gambler, Whitehall, PA#77 788

23. Mike Kellner, Lansdale, PA #57 779

24. Dan Waisenpacher, Riegelsville, PA #01 720

25. Brian Houseknecht, Bechtelsville, PA #323 704

26. Joe Fanilli, Exton, PA #22 674

27 Brett Kressley, Orefield, PA #198/19K 662*

28. Mike Laise, Pottstown, PA #49 662

29. Brett Gilmore, Fleetwood, PA #7 573

30. Colt Harris, Hegins, PA #C7 555

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR LATE MODELS AS OF JULY 8, 2017

1. Chuck Schutz, Pottstown, PA #1/28 2365**

2. Ron Kline, Salford, PA #3 2324****

3. Kyle Merkel, Green Lane, PA #26 2176

4. Bryon Sipe, Shoemakersville, PA #33S 2151

5. Steve Todorow, Trumbauersville, PA #93 2044

6. Wayne Pfeil, Mohnton, PA #72 2024*

7. Steve Wilson, Green Lane, PA #15 1927

8. Brian Shuey, Shoemakersville, PA #177/#2D 1726*

9. Blaine Emery, Boyertown, PA #12 1325*

10. Jordan Knepp, Pottstown, PA #108 1293

11. Andy Cassell, Boyertown, PA #28 1292

12. Todd Ravel, Shoemakersville, PA #88 1242

13. Shawn Horning Blandon, PA #8M 1048

14. Lou Egrie, Willow Grove, PA #X4 990

15. Dan Hoffman, Hatfield, PA #19D 868

16. Dirk Rimrott, Phoenixville, PA #92 840

17. Danny Snyder, Green Lane, PA #4S 589

18. George Irwin, Chester Springs, PA #2D/177 567

19. Damon Neff, Souderton, PA #79 514

20. Drew Weisser, Reading, PA #19 470

UNOFFICIAL POINT STANDINGS FOR NASCAR SPORTSMAN AS OF JULY 8, 2017

1. Brian Hirthler, Green Lane, PA #4* 2045*

2. Ryan Lilick, Collegeville, PA #142 1857**

3. Brad Grim, Coplay, PA #23 1821*

4. Louden Reimert, Oley, PA #58 1674

5. Jim Housworth, Reigelsville, PA #72 1633

6. Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, PA #99 1623**

7. Ryan Beltz, Barto, PA #221 1610

8. Mark Kemmerer, Green Lane, PA, PA #F10 1498

9. Kyle Lilick, Collegeville, PA #104 1475*

10. Mike Lisowski, Minersville, PA #15 1407*

11. Brad Arnold, Sinking Springs, PA #830 1344

12. Jack Butler, Phillipsburg, PA #5 1205

13. Mike Mammana, Allentown, PA #44E/31 1200

14. Ryan Higgs, Nazareth, PA #16 1181*

15. Dylan Swinehart, Fleetwood, PA #38 1150*

16. Dean Bachman, Emmaus, PA #65 1127

17. Kurt Bettler Hellertown, PA #54 1098

18. Nathan Mohr, E. Greenville, PA #17M 1019

19. Joe Funk, Coopersburg, PA #14 955

20. Paul Houseknecht, East Greenville #25 862

* denotes feature win (Feature wins listed are only those that are NASCAR point events.)

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.