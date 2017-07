Raleigh, N.C………Chris Lamb of Greensboro, N.C. won Friday night;s 50-lap USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget race at Wake County Speedway. He took the lead from Jessica Bean on lap 14 and led the rest of the way. Bean, who led the first 13 laps, finished second ahead of Jake Garcia, Jake Trainor, and Sam Hatfield. Saturday’s scheduled race at Kenly, N.C. has been canceled due to rain.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 14, 2017 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Wake County Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Chris Lamb, 9, Lamb-12.664; 2. George Kurtz, 4, Kurtz-12,712; 3. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-12.723; 4. Sam Hatfield, 8, Hatfield-12.857; 5. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-12.930; 6. Jake Trainor, 8T, Trainor-12.935; 7. Jake Smith, 93, Smith-13.054; 8. Jake Garcia, 35, Garcia-13.077; 9. Scott Milan, 99, Radical-13.181; 10. Connor Yonchuk, 28, Radical-13.654.

FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Chris Lamb, 2. Jessica Bean, 3. Jake Garcia, 4. Jake Trainor, 5. Sam Hatfield, 6. Neal Allison, 7. Scott Milan, 8. Jake Smith, 9. Connor Yonchuk. (NOTE: George Kurtz #4 disqualified for failing to pass technical inspection). NT



FEATURE LAP LEADERS: 1-13 Bean, Laps 14-50 Lamb.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-643, 2-Kurtz-582, 3-Nolan Allison-526, 4-Trainor-451, 5-Neal Allison-414, 6-Lamb-386, 7-Hatfield-381, 8-Jagger Parker-379, 9-Eric Lewis-282, 10-Garcia-254.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: July 15 – Kenly, NC – Southern National Motorsports Park (Rained Out)

Sources: USAC PR