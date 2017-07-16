USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 15, 2017 – Haubstadt, Indiana – Tri-State Speedway – “Indiana Sprint Week” Presented by Camping World

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-13.362; 2. Thomas Meseraull, 5B, Briscoe-13.474; 3. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-13.562; 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9K, KT-13.712; 5. Dave Darland, 71p, Phillips/Curb-Agajanian-13.771; 6. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.788; 7. Ryan Bernal, 17GP, Dutcher-13.791; 8. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-13.838; 9. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-13.859; 10. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-13.860; 11. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.891; 12. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-13.898; 13. Tyler Thomas, 04, Burton-13.918; 14. Critter Malone, 7, Seven-13.945; 15. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-14.008; 16. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.021; 17. Kent Schmidt, 5K, Schmidt-14.036; 18. Brady Short, 11p, Pottorff-14.049; 19. Garrett Aitken, 32A, Aitken-14.051; 20. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-14.075; 21. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.084; 22. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-14.102; 23. Brian Karraker, 23, Karraker-14.128; 24. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-14.138; 25. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-14.138; 26. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.351; 27. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-14.369; 28. Koby Barksdale, 22, Barksdale-14.409; 29. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-14.417; 30. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-14.421; 31. Brian Wallace, 27, Wallace-14.491; 32. Tyler Clem, 14c, Clem/TSR-14.518; 33. Katlynn Leer, 77K, Leer-15.030; 34. Alec Sipes, 99, Sipes-16.000; 35. Ted Hines, 12x, Hines-16.143.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Grant, 2. C. Short, 3. Roa, 4. Courtney, 5. Darland, 6. T. Thomas, 7. Schnapf, 8. Schmidt, 9. Leer. 2:16.90

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Hodges, 2. B. Short, 3. Meseraull, 4. Cummins, 5. Malone, 6. Stanbrough, 7. Mattox, 8. Brackett, 9. Sipes. 2:16.72

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Andretti, 2. Ballou, 3. Boespflug, 4. Bernal, 5. Karraker, 6. Farney, 7. Aitken, 8. Wallace, 9. Hines. 2:17.29

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. K. Thomas, 2. Stockon, 3. Windom, 4. Jackson, 5. Leary, 6. Gentry, 7. Barksdale, 8. Clem. NT

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Darland, 2. Stanbrough, 3. Brackett, 4. Leary, 5. Karraker, 6. Schnapf, 7. T. Thomas, 8. Wallace, 9. Farney, 10. Clem, 11. Aitken, 12. Schmidt, 13. Gentry, 14. Mattox, 15. Malone, 16. Hines, 17. Barksdale, 18. Sipes. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Jarett Andretti, 8. Chad Boespflug, 9. Ryan Bernal, 10. Carson Short, 11. Chris Windom, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Brady Short, 14. Brody Roa, 15. Chase Stockon, 16. Jon Stanbrough, 17. Brian Karraker, 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Aaron Farney, 20. Donny Brackett, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Dakota Jackson, 23. Stephen Schnapf. NT

—————————-

**Clem flipped during heat 4.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-29 K. Thomas, Lap 30 Cummins.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Carson Short (16th to 10th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Brady Short

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-1304, 2-Windom-1283, 3-Boespflug-1161, 4-K. Thomas-1131, 5-Stockon-1111, 6-Courtney-1094, 7-Leary-984, 8-Brady Bacon-913, 9-Darland-888, 10-Meseraull-885.

NEW INDIANA SPRINT WEEK Presented by Camping World POINTS: 1-K. Thomas-348, 2-Ballou-327, 3-Meseraull-311, 4-Leary-298, 5-Windom-290, 6-Courtney-288, 7-Darland-265, 8-Boespflug-259, 9-Grant-233, 10-B. Short-225.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 16 – Putnamville, IN – Lincoln Park Speedway – “Indiana Sprint Week” – Presented by Camping World

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC Media