Morley Tops Spoon River Speed2s

Canton, IL……..Dillon Morley of Moline, Ill. led the final six laps of Saturday night’s 20-lap USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget race at Spoon River Speedway. Andy Baugh finished second ahead of Adam Taylor, Jeremy Hull and Shane Morgan. Mitchell Davis led the first 14 laps.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 15, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway – “Gerald Denney Memorial”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 2. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 3. Austin Archdale (#2a Archdale), 4. Brent Burrows (#51 Myers). 5. Ryan Mangold (#47 Mangold), 6. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 2. Mitchell Davis (#7x Mahan), 3. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 4. Jacob Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 5. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 6. Todd Baker (#48 Baker). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 3. Andy Baugh (#37 Raymond), 4. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 5, Shane Morgan (#15m Morgan). NT



FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Dillon Morley, 2. Andy Baugh, 3. Adam Taylor, 4. Jeremy Hull, 5, Shane Morgan, 6. Brent Burrows, 7. Jacob Sollenberger, 8. Kurt Mueller, 9. Dave Baugh, 10. Austin Archdale, 11. Todd Baker, 12. Jeff Mallonee, 13. Mitchell Davis, 14. Chase McDermand, 15. Ryan Mangold, 16. Gedd Ross, 17. Tyson Hart. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Davis, Laps 15-20 Morley.

NEW SPEED2 USAC IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-888, 2-Taylor-845, 3-Hull-807, 4-McDermand-795, 5-Sollenberger-654, 6-Hart-580, 70=-Burrows-518, 8-Ross-496, 9-Broc Hunnell-487, 10-Mueller-429.

NEXT SPEED2 USAC IMRA MIDGET RACE: July 21 – Champaign (IL) County Fairgrounds (SE) – “Champaign County Fair”

Sources: USAC PR