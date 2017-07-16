Anderson Leads All 20 to Win at Ventura

Ventura, CA……..Daniel Anderson led all 20 laps to win Saturday night’s USAC Speed2 Western Midget race at the Ventura Raceway. Series overall point leader Jesse Love IV took second ahead of dirt point leader Adam Lemke, Mike Leach Sr. and Tom Paterson.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT RACE RESULTS: July 15 2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Max Guilford (#14k Guilford), 2. Jet Davison (#59 Davison), 3. Adam Lemke (#41 Lemke), 4. Tom Paterson (#9 Paterson), 5. Jackson Dukes (#6 Dukes), 6. Mike Leach Sr. (#98 Leach), 7. Annie Breidinger (#15 Breidinger). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Mike Leach (#33 Leach), 2. Daniel Anderson (#28 Anderson), 3. Ashley Hazelton (#5 Hazelton), 4. Jesse Love IV (#44L Love), 5. Cody Gerhardt (#40 Western Speed), 6. Jessica Valentine (#37 Pankratz), 7. Tyler Slay (#20w USW). NT FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Daniel Anderson, 2. Jesse Love IV, 3. Adam Lemke, 4. Mike Leach Sr., 5. Tom Paterson, 6. Mike Leach, 7. Annie Breidinger, 8. Ashley Hazelton, 9. Cody Gerhardt, 10. Jessica Valentine, 11.Tyler Slay, 12. Jet Davison, 13. Jackson Dukes, 14. Max Guilford. NT



FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Anderson.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Lemke-447, 2-Paterson-442, 3-Love-440, 4-A.Breidinger-396, 5-Blake Brannon-249, 6-Hazelton-152, 7-Prickett-136, 8-Guilford-109, 9-Dukes-99, 10-Antonia Boscacci-82.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-831, 2-Paterson-770, 3-A.Breidinger-764, 4-Lemke-729, 5-Blake Brannon-532, 6-Toni Breidinger-317, 7-Antonia Boscacci-288, 8-Joey Iest-268, 9-Johnny Nichols-229, 10-Cody Jessop-171.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: August 2 – Ventura (CA) Raceway

Sources: USAC PR