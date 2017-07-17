VERNON, NY- The biggest dirt 602 Crate Sportsman event in the Northeast is rapidly approaching on Sunday, July 23, with the first ever Ultimate Sportsman Showdown at the Utica-Rome Speedway. With a huge purse totaling over $23,000, the winner of the 50-lap main event will receive $5,000 while a minimum of $500 going to all starters. This will be a stand-alone one division show.

Heat lineups will be determined by timed hot laps with an inversion draw of two, four, or six deciding the heat lineup. Non-qualified cars from the heats will be placed into a B, C, or D Main (number of mains is dependent on car count), and all mains will have a payout. There will be no provisionals, the best 24 cars of the night will start the feature. Dave Marcuccilli holds the only guaranteed spot for the Ultimate Sportsman Showdown by virtue of his winning the Mike Martin Memorial on July 16.

Competitors should expect extensive post-race technical inspection for the top five finishers along with a random car, determined by draw, from positions six through 10. DIRTcar Sportsman rules will be used for this event, and that includes rules concerning driver eligibility as this event is geared to Sportsman drivers. Driver registration forms can be found on the track website.

A huge field of the Sportsman drivers is expected to claim the first ever Ultimate Sportsman Showdown victory that could include Matt Janczuk, Rocky Warner, Dave Marcuccilli, Ronnie Davis III, Todd Root, Chris Mackey, AJ Filbeck, AJ Miller, Alan Fink, Glenn Forward, Mark Effner, Kyle Kiehn, and many, many more.

There is a $50 registration fee for each driver upon entering the pits. Pit fees will be $35 with grandstand admission set at the normal weekly price of $13 for adults. Military and Seniors will be admitted to the grandstands for $10 with children 16 and under free.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands opening at 4:30 p.m. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information including the flyer and registration form for this event, log on to www.uticaromespeedway.com. Utica-Rome Speedway can also be found on Facebook and Twitter. To contact the track, you can call (315) 829-4557.

Sources: John Tiff/Utica-Rome Speedway PR