ELDON, Mo. (July 22, 2017) Runner-up Friday night at Creek County Speedway gave-way to victory on Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. as Kyle Bellm held off the No. 28 of Johnathan Cornell for his fifth career triumph with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Bellm’s third win on the season with the ASCS Warrior Region, all three have come at Lake Ozark Speedway with Jonathan Cornell in tow each time. Able to advance to the point on Lap 20, the caution flew as the top two drivers were the only ones to cross the finish line, sending the No. 28 back to second on the restart with 19 laps complete.