ELDON, Mo. (July 22, 2017) Runner-up Friday night at Creek County Speedway gave-way to victory on Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. as Kyle Bellm held off the No. 28 of Johnathan Cornell for his fifth career triumph with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.
Bellm’s third win on the season with the ASCS Warrior Region, all three have come at Lake Ozark Speedway with Jonathan Cornell in tow each time. Able to advance to the point on Lap 20, the caution flew as the top two drivers were the only ones to cross the finish line, sending the No. 28 back to second on the restart with 19 laps complete.
One of several cautions and red flag periods during Saturday’s 25 lap A-Feature, Cornell was unable to get the run on Bellm for the win with the final step on Saturday’s podium was filled by Zach Daum with Derek Hagar moving from seventh to fourth. Randy Martin came up to grab fifth after starting 11th.
Tony Bruce, Jr. from 13th was sixth with Tyler Blank seventh. Picking up Saturday’s Hard Charger Award, Bradlee Ryun was eighth from 21st with Mike Trent and Blake Hahn making up the top-ten.
The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is set to be in action again on Sunday, July 23 at Double X Speedway for the 15th annual Clyde Wood Memorial. The Sunday affair pays $3,000 to win and $400 to start. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.
Race Results:
ASCS Warrior Region
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Car Count: 25
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [1]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, [6]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [9]; 5. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [7]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 7. 76-Jay Russell, [3]; 8. 27-Danny Thoman, [8]; (DNS) 34-Corey Nelson,
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum, [3]; 2. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [2]; 3. 0-Mike Trent, [1]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [4]; 5. 14-Randy Martin, [8]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [5]; 7. 38-Cody Baker, [6]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis, [7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 2. 22S-Sean McClelland, [5]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 4. 49B-Ben Brown, [8]; 5. 89-Todd McVay, [6]; 6. 98-J.C. Bland, [4]; 7. 1X-Bradlee Ryun, [2]; 8. 42-Andy McElhannon, [1]
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [1]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum, [5]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 5. 14-Randy Martin, [11]; 6. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [13]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, [10]; 8. 1X-Bradlee Ryun, [21]; 9. 0-Mike Trent, [12]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn, [9]; 11. 76-Jay Russell, [20]; 12. 4-Evan Martin, [14]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [17]; 14. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [4]; 15. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 16. 38-Cody Baker, [19]; 17. 3Z-Zach Davis, [22]; 18. 42-Andy McElhannon, [24]; 19. 98-J.C. Bland, [18]; 20. 89-Todd McVay, [15]; 21. 27-Danny Thoman, [23]; 22. 23-Seth Bergman, [16]; 23. 49B-Ben Brown, [8]; 24. 22S-Sean McClelland, [2]; (DNS) 34-Corey Nelson,
Sources: ASCS PR