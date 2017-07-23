HIGHLANDS, Texas (July 22, 2017) Bringing his career win total to 26 with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, Ray Allen Kulhanek parked it at Battleground Speedway for season win No. 4, and second in as many starts at the Highlands, Texas oval.
Trailing the first five laps, Kulhanek moved through the field with haste to take over the lead on Lap 6 after starting eighth. Taking over from Butch David, a DNF would eventually befall the Louisiana racer as fellow Louisianan Dustin Gates ended up second with Zane Lawrence third.
Jacob Lucas fourth was followed by Caleb Martin. Sixth went to Michael McNeil with Randy Allen, Brandie Jass, Steven Kirschner, Jr., and Jonnie Wasson in the top-ten.
Up next for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region is Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco on Friday, August 18 and South Texas Raceway in Corpus Christi on Saturday, August 19. The 2017 season finale is set to follow that at Battleground Speedway on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3.
For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.
Race Results:
ASCS Gulf South Region
Battleground Speedway – Highlands, Texas
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Battleground Speedway – Highlands, Texas
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Car Count; 16
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Michael McNeil, [2]; 2. 88-Brandon Blenden, [1]; 3. 6-Dustin Gates, [3]; 4. 1-Randy Allen, [4]; 5. 24-Brandie Jass, [5]; 6. 02-Harry Yerrington, [6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Jacob Lucas, [1]; 2. 51-Caleb Martin, [2]; 3. 21-Butch David, [4]; 4. 12-Scott Smith, [5]; 5. 52-Cody Karl, [3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [1]; 2. 76-Zane Lawrence, [3]; 3. 17-Joseph (Joey) Nyman, [2]; 4. 30-Johnnie Wasson, [4]; 5. 11-Steven Kirschner Jr, [5]
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [8]; 2. 6-Dustin Gates, [4]; 3. 76-Zane Lawrence, [3]; 4. 57-Jacob Lucas, [1]; 5. 51-Caleb Martin, [7]; 6. 28-Michael McNeil, [6]; 7. 1-Randy Allen, [11]; 8. 24-Brandie Jass, [13]; 9. 11-Steven Kirschner Jr, [14]; 10. 30-Johnnie Wasson, [12]; 11. 88-Brandon Blenden, [5]; 12. 12-Scott Smith, [10]; 13. 21-Butch David, [2]; 14. 17-Joseph (Joey) Nyman, [9]; 15. 02-Harry Yerrington, [16]; 16. 52-Cody Karl, [15]
Sources: ASCS PR