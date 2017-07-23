Trailing the first five laps, Kulhanek moved through the field with haste to take over the lead on Lap 6 after starting eighth. Taking over from Butch David, a DNF would eventually befall the Louisiana racer as fellow Louisianan Dustin Gates ended up second with Zane Lawrence third.

Jacob Lucas fourth was followed by Caleb Martin. Sixth went to Michael McNeil with Randy Allen, Brandie Jass, Steven Kirschner, Jr., and Jonnie Wasson in the top-ten.