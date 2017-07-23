Woodstock, NH – Todd Stone of Middlebury, VT. took the checkers at the White Mountain 100 on Saturday night. In practice and the scuff sessions, veteran to the track, DJ Shaw of Center Conway, NH posted the fastest times. Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover, NH who has run well in the ACT Series posted some of the fastest times as well.

The feature saw Helliwell Jr. on the pole, and Luke Hinkley of Claremont, NH started on the outside to start the race. The early part of the race saw Helliwell take an early lead for the first twenty laps of the race. Eventually, Shaw would take the lead and hold it until lap 40 when the caution flew. Shaw and Hinkley made contact on the backstretch sending the 31NH car up the pit road in a wild ride with the car ending up on top of the pit wall, ending his night early.

On the restart, tone took the lead followed by Mike O’Sullivan of Springfield, MA. Shaw managed to fix his car and make his way back up the field, by lap 50 he was back in the top five. Barry Gray of Belchertown, MA the 2016 Granite State Pro Stock Series also managed to stay in the top five.

In the ensuing laps O’Sullivan stayed close to Stone, however, Helliwell was close behind, and passed O’Sullivan on lap 81 taking second. Helliwell made several bids to take the lead from Stone unsuccessfully as they crossed the finish line.

Saturday, August 12th The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be racing at Monadnock Speedway, in Winchester, NH for the Monadnock 100. For more information, follow The Granite State Pro Stock Series on Facebook or at www.gspss.net

Unofficial Finish

1 1X Todd Stone

2 08 Mike O’Sullivan

3 60 DJ Shaw

4 29 Barry Gray

5 7 Cory Casagrande

6 39 Nick Lascuola

7 96 Wyatt Alexander

8 01 Sammy Gooden

9 1VT Jeremy Davis

10 7oz Grant Aither

11 40 Mike Mitchell

12 4 Tommy O’Sullivan

13 72 Scott MacMichael

14 10 Jimmy Zullo

15 23 Glenn Martel

16 1NH Luke Hinkley

17 43 Devin O’Connell

18 93 Ryan Green

19 27 Wayne Helliwell *

* Disqualified to Unapproved Changes in a Pit Stop

Contingency Winner Car # Name

AR Bodies (Hard Luck): 31NH Luke Hinkley

O’Reilly Auto Parts (3rd Place): 60 DJ Shaw

O’Reilly Auto Parts (Last Car on the Lead Lap): 39 Nick Lascuola

Five Star Bodies 5th Place: 7 Cory Casagrande

Sunoco Heat Winner: 29 Barry Gray

Sunoco Heat Winner: 60 DJ Shaw

VDL Fuel 4th Place: 29 Barry Gray

Race Parts NH Hard Charger: 7 Cory Casagrande

Track: White Mountain Motorsports Park .25 mile Woodstock, NH

Race- White Mountain 100

Time of Race- 58:09.9

Best Lap Time- 12.285

Best Lap By- DJ Shaw

Cautions- (11) 21, 38, 40, 43, 45

Margin of Victory- 0.353

Lap Leaders- (3) Wayne Helliwell 20, DJ Shaw 20, Todd Stone 60

Sources: Mike Parks/GSPSS PR

Lin Mat Photo