Super DIRTcar Series at Autodrome Drummond Postponed to July 26

CONCORD, NC – July 24, 2017 – Tonight’s Super DIRTcar Series event at Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, QC has been postponed due to a forecast for rain and continued inclement weather at the racetrack. The race will now take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

“The grounds are already wet, and a forecast for continued rain does not provide adequate racing conditions for tonight’s event,” said Super DIRTcar Series director Mike Perrotte. “It was important to us and to Yan Bussiere and his staff at Autodrome Drummond to reschedule this event. We know how much the fans in Quebec love to see the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds each season.”

Fans with further questions, including tickets and schedule information, should direct them to the Autodrome Drummond office by calling (819) 474-2222 or (819) 470-0636, or by visiting www.autodromedrummond.com.

