Series Heads to Eastern Ontario Track for 17th Straight Season

CONCORD, NC – July 24, 2017 – The Super DIRTcar Series is pleased to announce it has rescheduled its event at Cornwall Motor Speedway for Sunday, September 17. The event was originally scheduled for July 9, but was postponed due to rain. The rescheduling ensures the Super DIRTcar Series will return to Cornwall for the 17th straight season.

“We are very excited we could work with the Super DIRTcar Series to reschedule this event,” said Cornwall Motor Speedway promoter Raymond Lavergne. “We know our fans like being able to see the best Big-Block Modified drivers in the world at Cornwall. Each year the Big-Blocks put on a great show and we can’t wait to see what the stars do again in September.”

The Super DIRTcar Series is now set for a tripleheader weekend in September. The Series will visit Brewerton Speedway on Friday, September 15 before heading north to Mohawk International Raceway in Hogansburg, NY on Saturday, September 16. The following night, the Series will make the short trip across the St. Lawrence River for a stop at Cornwall.“I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” said Super DIRTcar Series director Mike Perrotte. “We will be able to give the fans in the Cornwall area two nights of Super DIRTcar Series racing at two tracks just a few miles apart. I think we will see an increased car counts as well because the two-race trip helps to offset travel expenses.”

For additional event information, including start times and ticket pricing, visit www.cornwallspeedway.com.

Sources: Clayton Johns/DIRTcar Racing PR