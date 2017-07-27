FREMONT, Ohio – The teams chasing the titles for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro will face off in a big double header weekend Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Attica Raceway Park will host the FAST teams Friday as they battle the Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS) teams in another round of the North versus South battle for Ohio at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant. The FAST 305 teams will compete for $1,000 to win thanks to Gressman Powersports on Columbus Equipment / Morgan Stanley/American Powersports/Croghan Colonial Bank Night. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m.

On Saturday the FAST teams head to Fremont Speedway on Finishline Fuels Night. Gates open at “The Track That Action Built” at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7 p.m.



“We’re excited to get back to racing at our home tracks this weekend. We have huge events coming up and this weekend could really tighten up the point battles,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

In the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics, Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos started the season with a victory in the Jay Kiser owned machine at Attica Raceway Park and had led the point standings ever since. However, Sandusky, Ohio’s Chris Andrews has powered the Burmeister Racing sprint car to the point lead at Attica Raceway Park – by just three markers over Foos – and has closed the gap in the FAST standings to just 18 points.

Foos has recorded four top five finishes and six top 10 runs in the 9 FAST events this season. Andrews has scored three top five and six top 10 finishes in FAST competition.

Genoa, Ohio’s Brian Lay has a FAST victory this season to go with a pair of top five runs and three top 10 finishes to sit third in the series standings. Napoleon, Ohio’s Tyler Gunn is fourth in the FAST standings, driving the family owned machine to three top five and four top 10 finishes in series events. Tiffin, Ohio’s Duane Zablocki rounds out the top five in points, driving the family #9z to a top five finish and four top 10 runs.

The rest of the top 10 in FAST 410 points are Shawn Valenti and Stuart Brubaker tied for sixth; four time and defending FAST champion Byron Reed in eighth; rookie Dan McCarron in 9th and Jody Keegan in 10th.

Of note, Reed leads the Fremont Speedway point standings with three wins at “The Track That Action Built” in 2017 with Lay scoring a win at the track to sit second in the track points with Andrews third.

Defending FAST 305 champion Paul Weaver started the year strong to stay atop the 2017 series standings. Weaver has eight total wins in 2017, including three FAST victories in the five series events while leading the points at Fremont Speedway and Attica Raceway Points.

Veteran Alvin Roepke of Elmore, Ohio has climbed to second in the FAST standings with Sandusky, Ohio’s Kyle Capodice sitting third with a pair of top five finishes. Defending Fremont Speedway track champion Nate Dussel is fourth with Kelsey Ivy rounding out the top five.

Sixth through 10th in the FAST 305 points are Seth Schneider; Jason Keckler and former FAST champion Bobby Clark tied for 7th; Dustin Rall and Tyler Street.

For more information on Attica Raceway Park go to www.atticaracewaypoark.com . For more information on Fremont Speedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

