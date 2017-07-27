3 First Time Winners In Victory Lane Tonight

WATERFORD, CT (July 26, 2017) — Tonight’s edition of Wild and Wacky Wednesday’s lived up to the billing. You had numerous red flags, a flip and a division that just couldn’t get going.

Up first on the night was the July 12th Bandoleros make up event. It was Kensington, CT’s Tyler Alkas grabbing the quick lead. A handful of laps passed and it was #71 of Ari Jencik grabbing the lead and held on for her first ever win in just four starts. The Canton, CT driver was just as nervous in Victory Lane as she did holding on the last four laps for the win. “My Dad got me here. The closing laps I was a little nervous but I just drove my line and we won,” finished up Jencik. Rounding out the top five in the 20-lap feature were Ethan Simmons, Zachary Martinez, Maddie Harkin and Brody Monahan.

The 25-lap Super X cars took to the grid. It was Old Lyme, CT driver Chris Taylor in the #21CT grabbing the early lead but within a handful of laps heavy smoke started blistering from the rear and Taylor had to call it a night. Up next taking the point was the #13 of Daniel Moon. Ad Moon was trying to hit his marks, it was last week’s winner Peter Martin pressuring for the lead. The Plainville, CT driver wasted no time and took the lead and held off a fast charging Raymond Reed, who just ran out of laps and finished in the runner up spot. Marc Shaffer, William Reiman, and Donald Berge rounded out the top five.

The Bandoleros hit the speedway for their second event of the night and again it was another first-time winner. Portsmouth, RI Maddie Harkin a graduate from the Mini Cup division, got into a rhythm and took down the win. Nutrition was the story of this event as only eight cars finished the 20-lap feature. Basically, the race ended with two groups of four battling for position. “I ran my lane on the outside and it was working for me and that was it, I have to thank my family and everybody that’s involved for the win tonight,” stated Harkin in Victory Lane. Following Harkin to the line rounding out the top five were Dominic Abbatiello, Zack Martinez, PJ Evans and Nicholas Hovey.

The 25-lap X-Cars event was one of those races that just couldn’t get going. It took three different starts just to get a lap into the books. On the second attempt saw the 13x of Nick Johnson on his roof along with a handful of cars facing the wrong way. Johnson did walk away unhurt as the red flag was displayed. Still, on the original restart for the event, it was the #68 of Steven Olsen grabbing the lead and finally could click off some laps. The caution waved once again as a three-car mishap slowed the field. On the restart Christopher Lee in the #77 could get inside of Olsen and took the checkered for his first career win. “Once I got out front I just kept going. Man, I have to thanks my wife, kids, and crew for this one,” said Lee in victory lane. Finishing behind Lee was Wayne Shifflett, Dylan Cabral, Jeremy Bourbeau and Olsen to round out the top five.

The night capper was the 25-lap Legend Car event. It was Cromwell, CT Peter Bennett shooting out to the lead. But everybody was watching the #13 of Carlo Blandina trying everything possible to get the lead from Bennett. Blandina finally got it to stick in turn two and shot out to the lead and the win. Finishing second was Middletown, CT’s Joey Ternullo. Ternullo has been hot at The Bowl on Saturday nights by winning his first three starts. “Laps just ran out, if I could have gotten cleared to the front earlier I think we could have caught him,” stated Ternullo after the race. For Blandina it was his first win in nine years at The Bowl.

Up next for the Wild and Whacky Wednesday will be their Mid-Summer Special with extra distance features. A Pit-Party is a schedule for 6:00 pm, so come out and see the stars of Wild and Wacky Wednesday up close.

Bandoleros (20-laps) Make Up from 7-12-17: Ari Jencik, Ethan Simmons, Zachary Martinez, Maddie Harkin, Brody Monahan, Tyler Barry, Nicholas Hovey, PJ Evans, Anthony Bevilacqua, Emma Monahan, Evelyn Simmons, Tyler Alkas, Andrew Morin, Dominic Abbatiello, Tyler Tomassi, Theodore Welch,

Super X-Cars (25-laps): Peter Martin, Raymond Reed, Marc Shafer, William Reiman, Donald Berge, Dave Yardley, Gary Avery Jr, Daniel Moon, Denny Lee Hoffman, Jeremy Washburn, Keith Brown, Ray Phillips, Josh Gilot, Chris Taylor, Dan Butler

Bandoleros (20-laps): Maddie Harkin, Dominic Abbatiello, Zachary Martinez, PJ Evans, Nicholas Hovey, Emma Monahan, Tyler Barry, Tyler Alkas, Ari Jencik, Ethan Simmons, Brody Monahan, Anthony Bevilacqua, Evelyn Simmons, Andrew Morin

X-Cars (25-laps) Christopher Lee, Wayne Shifflett, Dylan Cabral, Jeremy Bourbeau, Steven Olsen, Mike Olsen, Matt Westover, Craig Tavernier, Kyle Gero, Timothy Bolger Jr, Eddie Loomis, CP Burdick, Kaylee Symonds, Matthew Menders, Greg Sajkowicz, Christopher Strickland, Michele Cicio, Chuck McDonald, Bill Rheaume, David Grengs, Tyler Almeida, Josh Piper, TJ Racicot, Onie Pierce, Dylan Decoster, Garrett Kuhn, Andrew Lee, Nick Johnson

Legends Car (25-lap): Carlo Blandina, Joey Ternullo, Peter Bennett, Brandon Martinez, Timothy Depizzol, Colin Haley, Anthony Marvin, John Kraft III, Shileigh Martinez, John O’Sullivan, David Lespinasse, Lowbed Johnson, Brett Crowther, Michael Blaskey, Joey Lembo, Devon Jencik, Dennis Pantani, Lucas Leone, David Shindler, Joe Marfeo, Art Marrero (DNS)

Sources: Alan Piquette/New London-Waterford Speedbowl PR