WELD Go-Kart Spectacular and ‘Flip It For Good’ Events To Promote Cancer Awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (July 28, 2017) – Whether as a car owner, driver or philanthropist, Tony Stewart always expects to finish ahead of the field, and those expectations won’t change on Aug. 9 when the Tony Stewart Foundation presents the fifth annual WELD Racing Go-Kart Spectacular at Slideways Karting Center in Knoxville, Iowa.

Fans attending the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store at Knoxville Raceway can race head-to-head with Stewart, but also recent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winners Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who followed Stewart’s path from the dirt tracks to NASCAR.

The Tony Stewart Foundation benefits chronically ill and physically disabled children, animals that are endangered or at-risk, and drivers injured in the sport of motor racing, and the foundation has taken the wheel of this year’s WELD Racing Go-Kart Spectacular which had previously been hosted by the Jeff Gordon Foundation.



Those interested in helping the Tony Stewart Foundation’s mission will not only battle Stewart, Larson and Stenhouse, but they will also have the opportunity to showcase their skills against WELD Racing ambassadors “KamiKaze” Chris Day from the Street Outlaws television series on Discovery and Pirelli World Challenge driver Shea Holbrook. The entry fee is $400 per competitor with the total number of entrants limited to 50. Participants will receive an event T-shirt and goodie bag containing WELD Racing merchandise and items autographed by Stewart. Fans can register to compete by visiting http://TonyStewartFoundation.org and writing “KARTING” in the comment field.

The goal of this year’s event is to promote One Cure, a project led by the Colorado State University Flint Animal Cancer Center (FACC) where innovative cancer treatments for pets are being researched in clinical trials to benefit people. The FACC sees more than 1,500 new animalcancer patients every year, with approximately 400 patients enrolling in these carefully monitored clinical trials specific to their cancer type. These canine and feline patients are helping pioneer cancer research, moving cutting-edge treatments out of the laboratory and into clinical practice, ultimately providing hope to the next generation of animal and human cancer patients.

“We’ve learned that many cancer treatment breakthroughs are happening because of collaborations between scientists and doctors working with both people and domestic pets,” Stewart said. “It’s a perfect fit with my foundation’s missions to help children and animals. Cancer is cancer. We aim to educate people about comparative oncology and improve the lives of all cancer patients, whether they have two legs or four.”

A second One Cure initiative during the Knoxville Nationals called Flip It For Good is asking for fans of all ages to participate. The Tony Stewart Foundation and Knoxville Raceway are teaming up in an effort to establish a new Guinness World Record for the largest game of heads or tails. The current record was set in July 2016 by 561 fans at Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The event will take place on Aug. 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m. CDT in the Fan Zone under the main grandstands at Knoxville Raceway.

“Our Flip It For Good competition is for anyone to play,” Stewart said. “Players choose their side, I flip the coin, someone spots me, and we start eliminating players until there’s only one standing. The challenge is to be the last one standing. It’s fun, it’s fast and for a great cause.”

While only 562 participants are needed to break the record, Stewart has issued Knoxville Nationals fans the challenge of bringing 800 players to this round of Flip It For Good. The $10 entry donation includes a commemorative bandana, a player’s wristband for the official count and a $10 gift certificate to upload a photo of a person or pet impacted by cancer onto the “Faces of Team One Cure” online photo mosaic. Participants can register onsite at Knoxville Raceway, or online prior to Aug. 10 by visiting http://tonystewartfoundation.org/flip-it-for-good-registration/.

