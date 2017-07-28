CLUTE, Texas (July 28, 2017) – A big weekend is on tap for Aaron Reutzel and the Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution/BC Fundz No. 87 Triple-X Sprint Car team after a pair of charges through the field at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday night.

Reutzel raced forward through the field to post top ten finishes in both the 410-ci and 360-ci Sprint Car features at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night in preparations for the upcoming Knoxville 360 Nationals and Knoxville Nationals.

More Knoxville Raceway action is in store for this weekend with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour taking to the ½-mile clay oval in Iowa on Saturday night. It will follow 410-ci Sprint Car action at Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex on Friday night with more ASCS competition at Iowa’s Mason City Motor Speedway on Sunday rounding out the weekend.



The theme of the night for Reutzel at Knoxville last Saturday was similar in both divisions.

“I ruined both our laps in qualifying in both cars, I messed up coming off four and it killed both laps,” Reutzel says. “In the 360, I jumped the cushion coming off four and got sideways and then in the 410 I drove up on the berm in then got in the grease.”

Reutzel overcame the qualifying miscues to put together a solid night, racing to ninth in the 360-ci feature and then tenth in the 410-ci feature aboard the Wren Motorsports/Momentum Racing Suspensions machine.

After winning his 360-ci heat race, Reutzel gridded the feature midpack and was sitting seventh just two laps into the main event.

“I drove in deep on (Sawyer) Phillips, I tried to drag brake and jammed the breaks too much and spun myself,” Reutzel recalls.

Mired deep in the field, Reutzel rallied back through the field to post a ninth-place finish aboard the Nattress Construction/Wings Unlimited machine.

“We had good speed, we were able to go wherever they weren’t,” Reutzel says. “We were good all over.”

The 410-ci Sprint Car feature was more of the same with Reutzel rallying from the 19th starting position to round out the top ten in the Wright Way Logistics/Walker Performance entry.

“We were good, the car was what we needed it to be,” Reutzel comments. “I just can’t put myself in a hole like that in qualifying.”

A three night weekend of action gets under way at Jackson, MN, on Friday before a pair of big Nationals weekend in Knoxville, IA.

2017 Quick Stats: 48 races, 5 wins, 18 top-fives, 27 top-tens.

Up Next: 410-ci Sprint Cars at Jackson (MN) Motorplex on Friday then Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour at Knoxville (IA) Raceway on Saturday and Mason City (IA) Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Keep Track: Keep track of Aaron Reutzel’s on-track action including schedule and results at http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aaron-Reutzel-Racing/117666254913127 or on Twitter at @AaronReutzel. You can also e-mail Aaron at aaronreutzel@yahoo.com.

If you would like Aaron Reutzel Racing press releases e-mailed directly to you, send your e-mail address to Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.

Penning the recurring series of “The Wheatley Chronicles” articles on www.sprintcarmania.com, Lonnie Wheatley provides media, public relations and more for select tracks, drivers and events. For more information, Wheatley may be contacted at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Aaron Reutzel PR