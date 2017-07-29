RAPID CITY, S.D. (July 28, 2017) In a race riddled with cautions and red flags, South Dakota’s Ned Powers was eventually declared the winner Friday night at Black Hills Speedway with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region.

Ending three laps of the original 25 lap distance, the race was called when a massive crashed was triggered by the spinning No. 27dd of David Hoiness, who was battling for the lead. Resulting in a driver needing to be transported for medical attention, a replacement ambulance was not going to be unavailable for over an hour so, for the safety of the drivers, crews, and fans the race was called.

Power’s fifth overall ASCS triumph, with a trio of wins coming in the former ASCS Rocky Mountain Region, Powers was joined on the podium by Rich Martin and 13th starting, Jeremy McCune, with Clint Anderson and Eric Flatmoe making up the top-five.

March Chisholm, Shad Petersen, and David Hoiness were all involved in the race ending crash and were scored to the tail of the lead lap. Ben Holmberg and Mike Sires made up the top-ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is in action again on Saturday, July 29 at Gillette Thunder Speedway in Gillette, Wy. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com .

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, S.D.

Friday, July 28, 2017

Car Count: 23

Heat 1: 1. 24M-Rich Martin, [4]; 2. 27DD-David Hoiness, [3]; 3. 14-Ben Holmberg, [1]; 4. 2-Shad Petersen, [7]; 5. 77-Damon McCune, [8]; 6. 4-Adam Speckman, [6]; 7. 19-Jalen Powers, [2]; 8. (DNF) 96-James Sires, [5]

Heat 2: 1. 29-Eric Flatmoe, [4]; 2. 5-Eric Lutz, [5]; 3. 88-Travis Reber, [1]; 4. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [3]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [8]; 6. 9A-Clint Anderson, [7]; 7. 74-Zack Merritt, [2]; 8. 00-Roger Cummings, [6]

Heat 3: 1. 0-Ned Powers, [2]; 2. 11-Mindy McCord, [7]; 3. 7-Mike Sires, [3]; 4. 8X-Randy Dolberg, [5]; 5. (DNF) 33-Robert DeHaan, [1]; 6. (DNF) 83-Corey Brink, [6]; 7. (DNF) 66-Lany Reber, [4]

A Feature (22 Laps): 1. 0-Ned Powers, [3]; 2. 24M-Rich Martin, [7]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [13]; 4. 9A-Clint Anderson, [15]; 5. 29-Eric Flatmoe, [6]; 6. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [1]; 7. 2-Shad Petersen, [8]; 8. 27DD-David Hoiness, [5]; 9. 14-Ben Holmberg, [11]; 10. 7-Mike Sires, [9]; 11. 4-Adam Speckman, [16]; 12. 00-Roger Cummings, [20]; 13. 8X-Randy Dolberg, [10]; 14. 19-Jalen Powers, [17]; 15. (DNF) 5-Eric Lutz, [4]; 16. (DNF) 11-Mindy McCord, [2]; 17. (DNF) 96-James Sires, [19]; 18. (DNF) 77-Damon McCune, [14]; 19. (DNF) 66-Lany Reber, [18]; 20. (DNF) 88-Travis Reber, [12]; (DNS) 83-Corey Brink, ; (DNS) 33-Robert DeHaan, ; (DNS) 74-Zack Merritt,

***25 Lap event was called on Lap 22 due to unavailability of an Ambulance following a crash.

Sources: ASCS PR