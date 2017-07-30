Duel Points Will Be Awarded

WATERFORD, CT (July 28, 2017)- Competition Director of the Mr. Rooter Pro Trucks Series Marshall Hurley and the NLWS General Manager George Whitney confirmed Friday that the two will be merging for the remainder of the season. The two will run dual points and championships. “Anything under 20-trucks for an event is unacceptable,” Hurley stated.

With the two merging, they will be a very competitive field.

This opens the door for the NLWS Trucks as several Trucks run both series and with the possibility of winning dual Championships. According to Hurley, the two trucks from each are so close that they will leave that alone and have them compete with no rule changes.

The winner of the NLWS events will take down $1,000 for the win. The five-event schedule will be August 5th & 12th, September 2nd & 16th and the last event is scheduled for The Speedbowl’s Finale 2017 which will be a non-point event.

More information will be forthcoming on this merge.

Sources: Alan Piquette/New London-Waterford Speedbowl PR