Nolan Allison Takes Highland Rim “40”

Ridgetop, TN……..Nolan Allison of Greensboro, N.C. won Saturday night’s 40-lap USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget race at Highland Rim Speedway. He grabbed the lead from Jagger Parker on lap four and led the rest of the way to beat George Kurtz, Jessica Bean, Neal Allison and Sam Hatfield.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 29, 2017 – Ridgetop, Tennessee – Highland Rim Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-12.650; 2. George Kurtz, 4, Kurtz-12.711; 3. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-12.810; 4. Sam Hatfield, 8, Hatfield-12.877; 5. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-12.986; 6. Jagger Parker, 20, Parker-13.003; 7. Jake Trainor, 8T, Trainor-13.057; 8. Scotty Milan, 99, Radical-13.092; 9. Jake Garcia, 35, Garcia-13.092; 10. Nick McFarland, 27, McFarland-13.121; 11. Ben McFarland, 25, McGarland-13.252.

FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Nolan Allison, 2. George Kurtz, 3. Jessica Bean, 4. Neal Allison, 5. Sam Hatfield, 6. Nick McFarland, 7. Jake Trainor, 8. Jake Garcia, 9. Jagger Parker, 10. Scotty Milan, 11. Ben McFarland. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: 1-3 Parker, Laps 4-40 Nolan Allison.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-711, 2-Kurtz-652, 3-Nolan Allison-602, 4-Trainor-503, 5-Neal Allison-477, 6-Hatfield-442, 7-Parker-426, 8-Chris Lamb-386, 9-Garcia-303, 10-Eric Lewis-282.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: July 30 – Whitesville, KY – Kentucky Motor Speedway

Sources: USAC PR