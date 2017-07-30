MIDDLETOWN, NY (July 29, 2017) – Adding to his already illustrious career, Germantown, Tennessee’s Sammy Swindell became the first Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions main event winner at Orange County Fair (NY) Speedway on Saturday night, leading all 25 circuits around “The Legendary House of Power” to score $10,000, as well as a 26th career Arctic Cat All Star main event victory. The pilot of the Jared Zimbardi-owned/Bundle of Warmth/Performance Powder Coating/No. 35s nearly swept the evening program; setting the fastest time of the night during Lincoln Electric Time Trials, as well as earning JE Pistons Dash and A-main victories.

“This car was a pleasure to drive. We learned some things last night and capitalized on them today,” Sammy Swindell said. “With a deal like tonight, all you can do is drive as straight as you can and keep the tires underneath you. Luckily for us, we were able to hang on. We hope to continue this trend tomorrow at Lebanon Valley.”

Swindell withstood four cautions during his campaign at the front of the running order, and unfortunately for those involved, all four cautions included competitors racing within the top-ten; Tyler Esh, Justin Barger, and Arctic Cat All Star point leader, Chad Kemenah, to name a few. Esh was racing second when his right rear tire went flat, erasing a potential career high finish with “America’s Series.”

Findlay, Ohio’s Caleb Helms, who started ninth on the main event grid, gave Swindell is only true challenge during the 25-lapper, actually driving around the former World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion at the entrance of turn one on lap 22. The pass was ultimately negated due to a full lap not being completed. Swindell returned to the point position and remained there for the final four circuits with Helms in tow.

Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Rookie of the Year contender, Brandon Spithaler, worked his way forward from tenth to finish third during his first ever Orange County Fair Speedway start, followed by Paulie Colagiovanni and Stewart Friesen. Friesen was also a victim of tire issues, restarting at the back of the field after coming to a stop with nine laps in the books.

Capping off their three-race weekend in the Empire State, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will now make the tow to Upstate New York, set to invade Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon on Sunday evening, July 30. Dubbed as “The Valley of Speed,” Lebanon Valley Speedway will award a $7,000 winner’s share, also guaranteeing a minimum of $1,000 to each main event starter. The combined event purse is a staggering $39,450.

Lebanon Valley Speedway will open pit gates at 3:00pm on Sunday afternoon. The Arctic Cat All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:00pm, followed by hot laps at 5:45pm. Those who are seeking additional news and notes should visit Lebanon Valley Speedway live on the Web at www.lebanonvalley.com.

Contingency Awards/Results: Orange County Fair Speedway – Saturday, July 29, 2017:

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 29 entries

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Tony Stewart – 18.132 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Sammy Swindell – 17.658 seconds

Ford Performance Heat #1: Mike Mahaney

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Coleman Gulick

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Jimmy Seger

JE Pistons Dash #1: Sammy Swindell

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Brandon Matus

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Sammy Swindell

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Caleb Armstrong (+10)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 5th Place Finisher: Davey Sammons (6th)

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 10th Place Finisher: Anthony Fiore

Outback Steakhouse A-Main 15th Place Finisher: Lee Jacobs

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance, Outback Steakhouse: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 18.229; 2. 35-Tyler Esh, 18.248; 3. 33mm-Mike Mahaney, 18.359; 4. 8M-TJ Michael, 18.361; 5. 747-Davey Sammons, 18.4; 6. 91-Anthony Fiore, 18.486; 7. 1Z-Stewart Friesen, 18.54; 8. 7K-Dan Shetler, 18.573; 9. 10-Joe Kata, 18.682; 10. 33-Brent Matus, 19.253

Group (B)

1. 14-Tony Stewart, 17.8; 2. 17-Caleb Helms, 18.081; 3. 1080-Jordan Mackison, 18.189; 4. 14c-Coleman Gulick, 18.194; 5. 5-Justin Barger, 18.201; 6. 13-Brandon Matus, 18.242; 7. 59-Ryan Smith, 18.315; 8. 33M-Max Stambaugh, 18.437; 9. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 99; 10. 30-Scott Goodrich, NT

Group ( C )

1. 35s-Sammy Swindell, 17.658; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 17.873; 3. 51-John Garvin, 18.417; 4. 2-Jimmy Seger, 18.468; 5. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni, 18.618; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs, 18.648; 7. 95-Hunter Mackison, 18.738; 8. 1-Scott Flammer, 19.052; 9. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy, 19.564

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 33MM-Mike Mahaney [2]; 2. 35-Tyler Esh [3]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler [4]; 4. 8M-TJ Michael [1]; 5. 1Z-Stewart Friesen [7]; 6. 747-Davey Sammons [5]; 7. 10-Joe Kata [9]; 8. 91-Anthony Fiore [6]; 9. 7K-Dan Shetler [8]; 10. 33-Brent Matus [10]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 14C-Coleman Gulick [1]; 2. 1080-Jordan Mackison [2]; 3. 17-Caleb Helms [3]; 4. 14-Tony Stewart [4]; 5. 5-Justin Barger [5]; 6. 59-Ryan Smith [7]; 7. 33M-Max Stambaugh [8]; 8. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [9]; 9. 13-Brandon Matus [6]

Heat #3 – Group ( C ) (8 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 2-Jimmy Seger [1]; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah [3]; 3. 51-John Garvin [2]; 4. 35S-Sammy Swindell [4]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs [6]; 6. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni [5]; 7. 1-Scott Flammer [8]; 8. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy [9]; 9. 95-Hunter Mackison [7]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 35S-Sammy Swindell [1]; 2. 35-Tyler Esh [2]; 3. 14-Tony Stewart [3]; 4. 10H-Chad Kemenah [5]; 5. 14C-Coleman Gulick [6]; 6. 33MM-Mike Mahaney [7]; 7. 2-Jimmy Seger [4]; 8. 1080-Jordan Mackison [8]

B-Main (10 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 13-Brandon Matus [1]; 2. 33M-Max Stambaugh [2]; 3. 7K-Dan Shetler [4]; 4. 10-Joe Kata [5]; 5. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [9]; 6. 91-Anthony Fiore [3]; 7. 1-Scott Flammer [6]; 8. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy [8]; 9. 33-Brent Matus [7]; 10. 95-Hunter Mackison [10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 35s-Sammy Swindell [1]; 2. 17-Caleb Helms [7]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler [8]; 4. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni [16]; 5. 1Z-Stewart Friesen [12]; 6. 747-Davey Sammons [15]; 7. 33mm-Mike Mahaney [6]; 8. 8M-TJ Michael [10]; 9. 59-Ryan Smith [14]; 10. 91-Anthony Fiore [22]; 11. 7C-Caleb Armstrong [21]; 12. 5-Justin Barger [11]; 13. 51-John Garvin [9]; 14. 10H-Chad Kemenah [4]; 15. 81-Lee Jacobs [13]; 16. 10-Joe Kata [20]; 17. 33M-Max Stambaugh [18]; 18. 7K-Dan Shetler [19]; 19. 1-Scott Flammer [23]; 20. 35-Tyler Esh [2]; 21. 2-Jimmy Seger [5]; 22. 13-Brandon Matus [17]; 23. 14c-Coleman Gulick [3]; 24. 1080-Jordan Mackison [24] Lap Leaders: Sammy Swindell [1-25]

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (July 29, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 4102

2. Ryan Smith – 3828

3. Caleb Armstrong – 3770

4. Max Stambaugh – 3448

5. Caleb Helms – 3292

6. T.J. Michael – 3253

7. Brandon Spithaler – 3219

8. Tyler Esh – 3107

9. Brandon Matus – 3054

10. John Garvin – 2960

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR