Hayslett Wins Midwest Thunder Feature at Waynesfield

Waynesfield, OH……..Korbyn Hayslett of Troy, Ohio won Saturday night’s USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget race at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Anthony Haas finished second ahead of Brad Strunk, Brad Racer and Chris Whipple. The race was a “special event” and did not offer series points.

USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER “Special Event” MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 29, 2017 – Waynesfield, Ohio – Watnesfield Raceway Park

ALSO AT THE TRACK: Tayte Williamson (#88 Williamson)

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1 Korbyn Hayslett (#1H Hayslett), 2. Anthony Haas (#81H Haas), 3. Brad Strunk 9#23S Strunk), 4. Brad Racer (#22B Racer), 5. Chris Whipple (#44w Whipple). 6. Aaron Leffel (#11L Taylor), 7. Cory Guingrich (#11G Guingrich), 8. Ron Coleman (#44 Coleman), 9. Zane Briggs (#71 Briggs), 10. Mike Burkin (#4 Burkin), 11. Ryan Barr (#21B Barr), 12. Ty Tilton (#42 Tilton), 13. Chris Bounds (#65 Bounds), 14. Taylor Cox (#7X Cox), 15. Nick Daugherty (#14D Daugherty), 16. Corey Bedwell (#11 Bedwell), 17. Ron Kimmel (#28K Kimmel), 18. Andrew Heitkamp (#33 Heitkamp), 19. Dustin Downard (#17 Downard), 20. Kobe Allison (#22A Allison), 21. Mike Hessel (#7M Hessel). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Hayslett.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE: July 30 – Kokomo (IN) Speedway

Sources: USAC PR