Briggs Leads All 20 to Win at Kokomo

Kokomo, IN……..Stratton Briggs of Anna, Ohio led all 20 laps to win Sunday night’s USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget race at Kokomo Speedway. Aaron Leffel finished second ahead of Kent Christian, Cory Guingrich, and Korbyn Hayslett.

USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE RESULTS: July 30, 2017 – Kokomo, Indiana – Kokomo Speedway – “Kokomo Klassic”

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Stratton Briggs (#71 Briggs), 2. Aaron Leffel (#11L Taylor), 3. Kent Christian (#38 Dori), 4. Cory Guingrich (#11G Guingrich), 5. Korbyn Hayslett (#1H Hayslett), 7. Chuck Taylor (#11T Taylor), 7. Jim Jones (#97 Stratton). NT

NEW USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET STANDINGS: 1-Leffel-393, 2-Briggs-355, 3-Hayslett-305, 4-Corey Bedwell-275, 5-Nick Corea-248, 6-Alex Watson-235, 7-Jones-171, 8-Chris Whipple-165, 9-Tommy Bigelow-150, 10-Guingrich-145.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGET RACE: August 5 – Waynesfield (OH) Raceway Park (SE)

Sources: USAC PR



