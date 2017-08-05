HOLLAND, NY… (August 5, 2017) Management of Holland International Speedway was forced to pull the plug on the George Decker Memorial event scheduled for Saturday, August 5th due to wet grounds and wet weather.

The 18th running of the George Decker Memorial has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 2nd. That date will also include the inaugural running of the Butch Palmer Memorial 32 for the Hornets.

Holland’s historic 58th season continues on Saturday, August 12th on Coca Cola Family Night and ECMC Appreciation Night. A full NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program (Pro Modifieds, Chargers, NYPA TQ Midgets, Hornets, Legends, and Bandoleros) will be presented. The NYPA TQ Midgets will be the headliners as they will be running in the Jerry Gradl Sr Memorial Mini Indy 50. Qualifying will start at 6:00 pm with NASCAR feature racing starting promptly at 7:05 pm.

Sources: Steven Petty/Holland Speedway PR