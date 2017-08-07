St. Johns, PA (8/7/2017)- Following two rained out American Rental Equipment Modified Series events at Evergreen Raceway, the track is ready and set to make another go at their next Modified show, “Fairway Motors Night” is slated for Friday, August 18. The Tour Type Modifieds will hit the track for heat race action and a 50-lap Main event that will pay $2,000 to the winner, plus, being the mid season championship event, extra money has been added to the event purse and Modified drivers will be awarded double points for their efforts in the championship standings. Northampton’s Matt Hirschman took the victory in both rounds of competition so far this season and should definitely be one of the drivers to beat in order to contend for the win.

Many teams are excited about making their third Evergreen start of 2017, which will pay $2,000 and $175 to start, if 16 or more cars take the green flag.

The 2017 Evergreen Raceway Tire Rules will apply for this event. Those rules are posted on the speedway website under the rules link on the left-hand side of the site. Tires are available at the track and can be purchased by cash, check or credit card (3% fee processing fee applies).

The top 15 drivers will qualify for the 50-lap main event through heat races and if needed, a consi will be held to determine the remaining five positions. A maximum of 20 cars will start the feature. Based on the number of entries, and like previously held events, a redraw will take place during intermission.

The adjusted Modified payout is listed at the bottom of this press release. The Barbush Automotive Street Stocks will also be in action, along with the Evan’s Roadhouse Four Cylinders, the Wheel’s Bar & Grill Strictly Stocks and the Factory Stocks. Grandstand admission for the event is just $15. Children 12 years of age and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult. The pit gates will swing open at 5:30 PM and the pit entrance fee is $35. Practice will kick off at 6:30 PM and heat races will begin at 8 PM. The grandstand gates will open at 6 PM.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309.

For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions, and divisional payouts, please visitwww.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Pos Prize 1 $2,000 2 $1,300 3 $1,000 4 $675 5 $575 6 $525 7 $500 8 $475 9 $450 10 $425 11 $400 12 $275 13 $250 14 $225 15 $200 16 $200 17 $175 18 $175 19 $175 20 $175

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR