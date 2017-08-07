CONCORD, NC – August 7, 2017 – Tonight’s Super DIRTcar Series Bob St. Amand Memorial 100 at Merrittville Speedway has been postponed due to afternoon rain and a forecast for inclement weather at the racetrack. The event will now take place on Wednesday, August 9 .

“The forecast for heavy rain this evening does not make for ideal race conditions for such a big event,” said Super DIRTcar Series director Mike Perrotte. “We are glad we could work with Don Spiece and his Merrittville Speedway staff to reschedule the Bob St. Amand Memorial 100. It is an important event to the Super DIRTcar Series and we are excited to race on Wednesday night.”

The Super DIRTcar Series now heads to Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, NY on Tuesday, August 8 for the 33rd Summer Nationals before returning to Merrittville the following night.

Fans with further questions, including ticket and schedule information, should direct them to the Merrittville Speedway office by calling (905) 892-8266 or by visiting www.merrittvillespeedway.com

DIRTcar Racing is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), Chevy Performance Parts and NAPA Auto Parts (SDS). Contingency sponsors include: ASI Race Wear (SDS), Bicknell Racing Products, Bilstein Shocks, Cometic Gasket (SDS), COMP Cams (SDS), Edelbrock (SDS), Fox Shocks (SDS), Henry’s Exhaust Systems, Intercomp, JE Pistons (SDS), JRi Shocks (SDS), KSE Racing Products (SDS), Mike’s Racing Heads (SDS), Number One Speedway (SDS), MSD (SDS), Superflow Dynos (SDS) and Wrisco Aluminum (Exclusive Racing Aluminum) (SDS), Dig Safely New York (SDS), Speedy First Aid (SDS), 1000 Islands RV Centre (SDS); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Beyea Headers, Racing Electronics and TNT Rescue.

Sources: Clayton Johns/DIRTcar Racing PR