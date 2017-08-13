Winchester, NH- Josh King of Vernon, Vermont took his first Granite State Pro Stock Series win at the JBH 100 on Saturday night. Points leader Mike O’Sullivan of Springfield, MA looked like he would be a threat posting the fastest times in practice. He also ran well in his heat finishing second behind his brother Tommy O’Sullivan of Wilbraham, MA.

As dark skies and lightning loomed west of the track, King started on the pole in the Feature and Jeremy Harclerode of Newmarket, NH started on the outside. The early part of the race saw King take the lead early with Scott MacMichael of New London, NH and Nick Lascuola of Abington, MA close behind.

By half way, track veteran Barry Gray of Belchertown, MA had made his way up to fourth after starting tenth earning himself the Hard Charger award for the night. On lap 61 MacMichael took the lead from King and held it for eight laps. King was able to regain the lead, going low around lap traffic and held the lead until rain brought out the yellow, then the checkers to end the race after 72 laps were complete.



Saturday, August 26th The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be racing for the first time at Oxford Plains Speedway, in Oxford ME. for the Oxford 100. For more information, follow The Granite State Pro Stock Series on Facebook or at www.gspss.net

Unofficial Finish

1 21 Josh King

2 72 Scott MacMichael

3 29 Barry Gray

4 08 Mike O’Sullivan

5 4 Tommy O’Sullivan

6 7 Cory Casagrande

7 14 Travis Benjamin

8 39 Nick Lascuola

9 42 Guy Caron

10 18 Michael Scorzelli

11 87 Bobby Cabral

12 1 Jeff Jolly

13 10 Jimmy Zullo

14 03 Joel Monahan

15 43 Devin O’Connell

16 66 Steve Pailler

17 51NH Jeremy Harclerode

Contingency Winner

Car #

Name

AR Bodies (Hard Luck)

43 Devin O’Connell

O’Reilly Auto Parts (3rd Place)

29 Barry Gray

O’Reilly Auto Parts (Last Car on the Lead Lap)

1 Jeff Jolly

Five Star Bodies 5th Place

4 Tommy O’Sullivan

Sunoco Heat Winner

72 Scott MacMichael

Sunoco Heat Winner

4 Tommy O’Sullivan

VDL Fuel 4th Place

08 Mike O’Sullivan

Race Parts NH Hard Charger

Barry Gray

Track: Monadnock Speedway.

.2500 mile Winchester, NH

Race- JBH 100

Time of Race- 33:50 – 72 Laps Due to rain.

Best Lap Time- 13:318

Best Lap By- Devin O’Connell

Cautions- (4) 1, 2, 24, 72

Margin of Victory- 0.288

Lap Leaders- (2) Josh King 64 Scott MacMichael 8

Sources: Mike Parks/GSPSS PR

Troy Bregy photo