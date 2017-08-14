DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 14, 2017) – After a packed house took in the most recent action at Dodge City Raceway Park on July 28, absolute mayhem is in store for this Saturday night atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

Saturday’s tilt at the state-of-the-art facility will feature the Fourth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem event that offers up a $1,000 winner’s share for the IMCA Sport Modifieds. The Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks will be in action as well on the card that goes green at 7:30 p.m.

Sport Modified Mayhem hardware has gone to Woodward, OK, over each of the last two years with Kaleb Roach outdueling Dustin Daniels for the win last year after Mike Roach took top honors in 2015. Penokee’s Clay Money captured the inaugural Sport Modified Mayhem win in 2014.

The only driver to finish among the top five in all three previous editions of Sport Modified Mayhem at DCRP is current track points leader Jeff Kaup. The Woodward shoe captured runner-up honors in 2014 before finishing third in 2015 and then fourth last year.

On the strength of four wins in six events at DCRP thus far in 2017, Kaup has raced out to a 135-point lead over the duo of Kyle Wiens and Brian May, who are tied for second. Kaup was denied victory lane last time out by Brandon Kenny, who was Sport Modified Mayhem runner-up to Mike Roach in 2015.

A strong contingent of invaders is expected to vie for Sport Modified Mayhem honors with Kaup leading DCRP reps that include the Wiens duo of Kyle and Alex along with Brian May, Jarett Lunow, Joey Maupin, Kohle Ricke and defending track champion Kevin Tabor among others.

While the IMCA Sport Modifieds take the spotlight for the night, the DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks battle it out as well with just one more night of championship chase action to follow.

Turpin, Oklahoma’s Taylor Velasquez leads the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car ranks into the night with a 50-point advantage over Tyler Knight, Bucklin’s Clay Sellard holds a 92-point lead over defending IMCA Modified track champ Nick Link while Reagan Sellard is just four points ahead of Duane Wahrman in the IMCA Hobby Stock battle.

The DCRP Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds have both offered up seven different winners in the last seven events while Reagan Sellard matched Wahrman in the IMCA Hobby Stock win column with his second triumph of the season last time out on July 28. Zach Blurton topped the most recent DCRP Sprint Car feature with Mike Petersilie victorious last time out in IMCA Modifieds.

The Fourth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem feature payout is as follows: 1st – $1,000, 2nd – $750, 3rd – $500, 4th – $400, 5th – $350, 6th – $300, 7th – $250, 8th – $200, 9th – $175, 10th – $150, 11th – $125, 12th – $100, 13th – $100, 14th – $100, 15th – $100, 16th – $75, 17th – $75, 18th – $75, 19th – $75, 20th – $75.

Past Sport Modified Mayhem Top Fives…

2016 – 1. Kaleb Roach, 2. Dustin Daniels, 3. Austin Walker, 4. Jeff Kaup, 5. Jeremy Sigler.

2015 – 1. Mike Roach, 2. Brandon Kenny, 3. Jeff Kaup, 4. Clay Money, 5. Dustin Daniels.

2014 – 1. Clay Money, 2. Jeff Kaup, 3. Daniel Gottschalk, 4. Austin Walker, 5. Kameron Gruber.

General admission for Saturday’s Fourth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem event is just $15 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway. com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Dodge City Raceway Park PR