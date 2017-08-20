Prickett Dominates Kern County Speed2s

Bakersfield, CA……..David Prickett of Fresno, Calif. led all 20 laps to take Friday night’s USAC Speed2 Western US Midget race at Kern County Raceway Park. Ashley Hazelton was second ahead of Annie Breidinger, Jesse Love IV and Tom Paterson.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT RACE RESULTS: August 18, 2017 – Bakersfield, California – Kern County Raceway Park

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ashley Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-16.059; 2. David Prickett, 6, 16.233; 3. Jesse Love, 38L, Love-16.529; 4. Tom Paterson, 9, Paterson-16.566; 5. Annie Breidinger, 15, Breidinger-16.905; 6. Cody Jessop, 44L, Love-16.917; 7. John Gerber, 20, WUS-17.062. 8. Adam Lemke, 41, Lemke-20.831.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Love, 2. Hazelton, 3. Breidinger, 4. Gerber. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Paterson, 2. Lemke, 3. Jessop, 4. Prickett. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. David Prickett, 2. Ashley Hazelton, 3. Annie Breidinger, 4. Jesse Love IV, 5. Tom Paterson, 6. Adam Lemke, 7. Cody Jessop, 8. John Gerber. NT



—————————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Prickett.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Love-594, 2-Lemke-586, 3-Paterson-586, 4-A.Breidinger-468, 5-Blake Brannon-293, 6-Hazelton-230, 7-Prickett-216, 8-Jackson Dukes-161, 9-Daniel Anderson-156, 10-Jessop-119.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-1,060, 2-Paterson-983, 3-Lemke-949, 4-A.Breidinger-898, 5-Blake Brannon-631, 6-Toni Breidinger-398, 7-Jessop-293, 8-Antonia Boscacci-288, 9-Johnny Nichols-280, 10-Joey Iest-268.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: August 26 – Merced (CA) Speedway

Sources: USAC PR