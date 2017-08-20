« BRC Superior Product Night Features Extra Distance Late Model Feature, Modifieds and Two Sportsman Features on Saturday, August 26th
Legion Speedway Rained Out »

Kern County USAC Speed2 Western US Midget Results

Published by
mod134
August 20, 2017 in Kern County, Merced Speedway and USAC Speed2 Western U.S. Midget. Closed

Prickett Dominates Kern County Speed2s

Bakersfield, CA……..David Prickett of Fresno, Calif. led all 20 laps to take Friday night’s USAC Speed2 Western US Midget race at Kern County Raceway Park. Ashley Hazelton was second ahead of Annie Breidinger, Jesse Love IV and Tom Paterson.

USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT RACE RESULTS: August 18, 2017 – Bakersfield, California – Kern County Raceway Park

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ashley Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-16.059; 2. David Prickett, 6, 16.233; 3. Jesse Love, 38L, Love-16.529; 4. Tom Paterson, 9, Paterson-16.566; 5. Annie Breidinger, 15, Breidinger-16.905; 6. Cody Jessop, 44L, Love-16.917; 7. John Gerber, 20, WUS-17.062. 8. Adam Lemke, 41, Lemke-20.831.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Love, 2. Hazelton, 3. Breidinger, 4. Gerber. NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Paterson, 2. Lemke, 3. Jessop, 4. Prickett. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. David Prickett, 2. Ashley Hazelton, 3. Annie Breidinger, 4. Jesse Love IV, 5. Tom Paterson, 6. Adam Lemke, 7. Cody Jessop, 8. John Gerber. NT

—————————–
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Prickett.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET DIRT POINTS: 1-Love-594, 2-Lemke-586, 3-Paterson-586, 4-A.Breidinger-468, 5-Blake Brannon-293, 6-Hazelton-230, 7-Prickett-216, 8-Jackson Dukes-161, 9-Daniel Anderson-156, 10-Jessop-119.

NEW USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET OVERALL POINTS: 1-Love-1,060, 2-Paterson-983, 3-Lemke-949, 4-A.Breidinger-898, 5-Blake Brannon-631, 6-Toni Breidinger-398, 7-Jessop-293, 8-Antonia Boscacci-288, 9-Johnny Nichols-280, 10-Joey Iest-268.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 WESTERN US MIDGET RACE: August 26 – Merced (CA) Speedway

Sources: USAC PR



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Archives