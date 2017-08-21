SDS Big Blocks, ESS Sprints, DIRTcar Pro Stocks ALL in action September 4!

WEEDSPORT, NY (August 21, 2017) – Weedsport Speedway will celebrate Labor Day Weekend in style on Monday, September 4 featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, the ESS Sprint Car 360 Open, and the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series in the ‘Labor Day Double Play’ at The Port presented by Parts Plus and powered by Wix Filters.

The trifecta of action will be highlighted by the second stop of the season by the Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks, who first visited Weedsport back on July 11 for the Hall of Fame 100. That event was a barn burner, won by Stewart Friesen, and the same action is again expected on September 4.

Friesen will once again look to tame the Super DIRTcar Series faithful including Billy Decker, Larry Wight, Brett Hearn, Pat Ward, Matt Sheppard, Tim Fuller, Max McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps, Peter Britten, and more as they race for the top prize of $7,500.



Joining the Big Blocks on the main bill will be the 360 Sprint Car Open with some of the best winged sprint racers in the area returning to Weedsport yet again.

The ‘Labor Day Double Play’ will be the second winged Sprint Car race of the season at The Port, and the third overall including the Ultimate Wingless Shootout on June 25.

Top winged combatants such as Jason Barney, Coleman Gulick, Paul Kinney, Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, and Matt Billings are again expected along with Modified ace, Larry Wight – who will likely play double duty racing in his Modified as well.

The DIRTcar Pro Stock Series event on September 4 will be the sixth of the season on tour.

Robbie Speed and Rob Yetman have been the men to beat, each sharing two wins a piece on the season. Racers Steve LaRochelle and Jocelyn Roy have also graced victory lane this season and each will look to continue their momentum at Weedsport.

Yetman currently leads the standings on the DIRTcar Pro Stock tour over Dan Older, Roy, Jay Corbin, and Bruno Cyr.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. on September 4 with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. Qualifying will hit the Speedway at 5:40 p.m. with opening ceremonies set for 6 p.m.

General admission seating is available on September 4 for $25, with reserved seating set at $29. Students 17 & under will be admitted FREE into General Admission seating on September 4 for the Speedway’s Back to School Special.

Purchase tickets today at www.weedsportspeedway.com or by calling (315) 834-3067.

For a full 2017 Weedsport Speedway schedule and detailed information on the ‘Labor Day Double Play’ be sure to visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

Sources: WeedsportSpeedway.com