INDIANAPOLIS, IN (September 6, 2017) – Awarding an unprecedented 50K payday in 2017, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will make the journey to Port Royal, Pennsylvania, during the upcoming weekend, joining the acclaimed Pennsylvania Posse for the 50th running of the Tuscarora 50. Set to headline competition at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” on Saturday evening, September 9, the 50th Annual Tuscarora 50 will go 50 laps in distance, awarding an unmatched $50,000-to-win/$900-to-start; “the biggest sprint car race in the history of Port Royal Speedway.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this weekend for a long time,” Ryan Smith explained, a full-time Arctic Cat All Star traveler who calls Kunkletown, Pennsylvania, home. “One can only expect a competitive field of cars all weekend. Fortunately, we’ve had some success at Port Royal Speedway in the past. We hope to put ourselves in similar position this weekend and compete for the $50,000. An Arctic Cat All Star win in Central Pennsylvania would be very special.”

In conjunction with the 163rd Juniata County Fair, Tuscarora 50 weekend at Port Royal Speedway will kick start officially for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday evening, September 8. The 30-lap, Night Before The 50 preliminary will award a $5,000 winner’s share, as well as a minimum of $500 to each starter.



Friday’s Night Before The 50 program will utilize the familiar Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions format, complete with time trials, heat races, one or two dashes, and respective main events. A unique format will be conducted to produce the Tuscarora 50 main event lineup on Saturday. Despite utilizing two different formats, each night will award full points toward the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions title chase.

Alvada, Ohio’s Chad Kemenah will lead the Arctic Cat All Star invasion into Central Pennsylvania as the current Series point leader. The five-time and defending Arctic Cat All Star champion owns an impressive 394-point lead in the updated standings, amassing 33 top-ten finishes in 40 main event starts. Kemenah also leads all Series travelers with three victories on the season, most recently finding victory lane at the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

Former Pennsylvania Posse representative gone All Star, Ryan Smith enters the historic weekend at Port Royal Speedway second in the title chase, accumulating 22 top-ten finishes, as well as one victory during action in scenic Dundee, New York. New Castle, Indiana’s Caleb Armstrong enters the weekend just behind Smith in the championship, followed by leading Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions/EMi Rookie of the Year contender, “Mad Max” Stambaugh, and recent Pete Jacobs Memorial champion, Caleb Helms.

Port Royal Speedway will open pit gates at 4:00pm on Friday, September 8. A mandatory drivers meeting will be conducted at 5:45pm, followed by Arctic Cat All Star hot laps at 6:30pm.

On Saturday, September 9, Port Royal Speedway pit gates will open at 3:00pm, followed by a drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6:20pm.

Those seeking additional news and notes pertaining to Port Royal Speedway should visit the “Speed Palace” live on the Web at www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (September 6, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 5478

2. Ryan Smith – 5084

3. Caleb Armstrong – 4936

4. Max Stambaugh – 4626

5. Caleb Helms – 4520

6. Brandon Spithaler – 4281

7. T.J. Michael – 4219

8. Tyler Esh – 4193

9. Tim Shaffer – 4134

10. Brandon Matus – 4020

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR