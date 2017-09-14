Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Speedway and NAPA Auto Parts will be auctioning off the “Welcome to the Show” banner at the NAPA Fall Final on Sunday, October 1. The banner is currently displayed at the General Admission entrance. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a charity set up to support the men and women of the Armed Forces and their families.

The “Welcome to the Show” banner would look great in your race shop, garage, or anywhere! Bidding for the banner is currently at $200. Bids will be taken through the NAPA Fall Final weekend and the announcers will keep the fans apprised as to the current bid amount. Bids may be made by visiting the announcer’s tower on race day or by contacting the speedway office. The highest bid and winner of the banner will be announced prior to the start of the NAPA Auto Parts 150 Whelen Modified Tour event on Sunday afternoon October 1.

In addition to the “Welcome to the Show” banner auction NAPA Auto Parts will also be selling NAPA T-Shirts as well as an assortment of raffle items during the course of Sunday’s events with all proceeds going to the fund. T-shirts and raffle tickets will be available Sunday at the NAPA Auto Parts display on the midway.

Discount tickets for the NAPA Fall Final Weekend are available at your local participating NAPA Auto Parts Store. The NAPA tickets include general admission for both days along with a luncheon buffet on Sunday, all for only $38 per person. For a list of participating NAPA Stores, please click the PARTICIPATING NAPA STORES link found at the top of the www.staffordspeedway.com homepage.

Tickets for the 45th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final Weekend are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. All NAPA Fall Final tickets are good for admission on both Saturday and Sunday and ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund was established in 2000 and has since provided close to $200 million dollars in support for the families of military personnel lost in service to our nation as well as support for severely wounded military personnel and veterans. Efforts by the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund are funded entirely with donations from the public, to date hundreds of thousands have donated.

Make sure to get your bid in for the one of a kind “Welcome to the Show” banner. For more information or to place a bid please contact the Stafford Motor Speedway office at 860-684-2783.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Speedway PR