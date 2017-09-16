Earns Top Spot for Tonight’s Miller Lite 200

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. – Timmy Solomito kept his Riverhead Raceway roll going Saturday evening in qualifying for the Miller Lite 200.

Solomito piloted his No. 16 Starrett Racing Ford to a fast lap of 12.017 seconds around the Long Island quarter-mile for his sixth career Coors Light Pole Award. It marked his third at Riverhead, his home track.

Rookie Kyle Soper – who paced afternoon practice – laid down a lap of 12.154 and will start alongside Solomito in the front row for tonight’s tussle, slated to go green at 8 p.m.



Another rookie, Dillon Steuer, qualified third at 12.172. Doug Coby and Dave Sapienza rounded out the top five.

The remainder of the top 10 on the board consisted of Kyle Ellwood, Shawn Solomito, Ronnie Williams, Roger Turbush and Rob Summers.

Points leader Ryan Preece qualified 13th.

1 16 Timmy Solomito Starrett Racing 12.017 74.894 2 2

2 15 Kyle Soper Eastport Foods 12.154 74.050 2 2 0.137

3 45 Dillon Steuer Northeastern Office Equipment 12.172 73.940 2 2 0.155

4 2 Doug Coby Mayhew Tools/Dunleavy/AJ Romano Const 12.179 73.898 1 2 0.162

5 36 David Sapienza Sapienza Enterprise 12.208 73.722 2 2 0.191

6 38 Kyle Ellwood Performance Engines/Kendal Oil/Ryan’s Oil 12.238 73.541 2 2 0.221

7 20 Shawn Solomito Anytime Realty/Robert B Our 12.251 73.463 2 2 0.234

8 21 Ronnie Williams* Gershow Recycling 12.262 73.397 2 2 0.245

9 88 Roger Turbush* Kennedy LI Realty 12.297 73.189 2 2 0.280

10 64 Rob Summers Hoosier Tire East/Fast Track Electrical/Hughes Motors 12.327 73.010 2 2 0.310

11 3 Rowan Pennink Cape Cod Copper/JDL Environmental 12.334 72.969 2 2 0.317

12 74 CJ Lehmann* IGA Food Markets 12.342 72.922 2 2 0.325

13 6 Ryan Preece Simoniz Wax 12.349 72.880 2 2 0.332

14 46 Craig Lutz Riverhead Building Supply 12.410 72.522 2 2 0.393

15 51 Justin Bonsignore Phoenix Communications, Inc. 12.426 72.429 2 2 0.409

16 14 Cory Osland* Keith Grimes Excavating 12.440 72.347 2 2 0.423

17 58 Eric Goodale GAF Roofing 12.447 72.307 2 2 0.430

18 39 Calvin Carroll* Power with Prestige/Cruising w/Betty 12.448 72.301 2 2 0.431

19 33 Wade Cole Performance Engines/Kendall Oil 12.472 72.162 1 2 0.455

20 89 Matt Swanson Starrett Tools 12.504 71.977 2 2 0.487

21 26 Gary McDonald Lakeland Landscaping Supply/TRC Electric 12.555 71.685 2 2 0.538

22 01 Melissa Fifield Eastern Propane & Oil 13.429 67.019 2 2 1.412

23 78 Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.* Last Minute Racing 13.737 65.516 2 2 1.720

Sources: Jason Cunningham, special to NASCAR Home Tracks