Track Bite to be Reapplied for Upcoming NASCAR Race Weekend

Following positive feedback in July, PJ1 adhesive compound will be reapplied to first and third grooves in all four turns at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The PJ1 application in July’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race allowed for a rare sight at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, three-wide racing through the turns.

LOUDON, N.H. – With the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs ramping up and the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs set to begin, the pressure to win is sure to be intensified this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. To help amplify that excitement even more, speedway officials have announced that they will apply the same PJ1 compound that produced thrilling side-by-side racing in July.

“There’s no question that the track bite compound we laid down in July allowed for some awesome racing around the entire racetrack,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of the speedway. “We received some very positive feedback from the drivers, teams and, most importantly, the fans. The support to do it again in September was overwhelming.”

The PJ1 adhesive compound will be added to the first and third grooves in all four turns on Thursday night and again on Saturday night.

Here’s what some of the drivers were saying in July:

Kyle Larson: “I think it’s awesome. I was surprised at how well it worked. I liked the element of it changing quickly and wearing out and then wearing out in different spots and stuff. You know, it just adds an element to us that we have to adapt to. In the past … you kind of just run the same line all race long, but (in July) everybody I got around was running somewhat of a different line, and I thought that was a really cool thing.”

Joey Logano: “The question got put out to a lot of different drivers … from the (NASCAR Cup Drivers Council). We kind of got on our group chat and were talking back and forth about what we thought was best. (In the past,) after 10 or 15 laps, everyone is kind of where they are at and passes don’t happen often. The wider we can make the racetrack, the more passes that can be made.”

Austin Dillon: “I thought (the PJ1) held on good throughout the race in July; I’m a fan of it. July’s race was a blast and everyone is excited about it this time around. We’re going to be aggressive and just go after it this weekend.”

Kyle Busch: “We always run that one lane here, which I call the middle lane. They were just trying to widen the racetrack a little bit and give a little bit more opportunity for us to be able to run side by side and not feel like we’re crashing here all the time or running into each other on restarts.”

Kevin Harvick: “I like the prospects of us trying different things. As the race wore on things changed. You had to move around. The PJ1 is one of those things that can definitely make the race better if you can add more lanes of racing.”

Sources: Kristen Lestock/New Hampshire Motor Speedway PR