Andy Baugh Wins at Spoon River; Morley Claims IMRA Title

September 24, 2017 in Spoon River Speedway and USAC Speed2 IMRA Midgets.

Canton, IL……..Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. won Saturday night’s USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget finale at Spoon River Speedway and runner-up Dillon Morley ended up as the series champion for 2017. Baugh passed Robby McQuinn on lap five and led the rest of the 30-lap feature to beat Morley, Tyson Hart, Chad McDermand and McQuinn.

USAC SPEED2 DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 23, 2017 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 2. Robby McQuinn (#37 Raymond), 3. Broc Hunnell (#F5 Hunnell), 4. Shane Morgan (#15 Morgan), 5. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Tyson Hart (#69 Trone), 2. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 3. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 4. Brian Rick (#1 Zero). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 2. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 3. Johnny Murdock (#2 Zero), 4. Mark McMahill (#57 McMahill). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Andy Baugh, 2. Dillon Morley, 3. Tyson Hart, 4. Chad McDermand, 5. Robby McQuinn, 6. Dave Baugh, 7. Jake Sollenberger, 8. Broc Hunnell, 9. Mark McMahill, 10. Johnny Murdock, 11. Jeff Mallonee, 12. Brian Rick, 13. Steve Morgan. NT
—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 McQuinn, Laps 5-30 A.Baugh.

FINAL SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Morley-1,516, 2-Adam Taylor-1,417, 3-McDermand-1,241, 4-Sollenberger-1,095, 5-Jeremy Hull-960, 6-Hart-907, 7-Brent Burrows-877, 8-Hunnell-829, 9-A.Baugh-790, 10-Kurt Mueller-724.

NEXT SPEED2 USAC DEERY BROTHERS IMRA MIDGET RACE: October 1 – Quincy, IL – Quincy Raceways (Special event – No Points)

 

 



