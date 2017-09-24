The O’Reilly Auto Parts Twilight Racing Series season finale saw Randy Howe win for the second time in three weeks in the Peanut’s Auto Sportsman Modifieds with Toby Stark coming out on top of the Homestead Creation Sportsman Late Models for the fifth time this season. In the Rand’s Hardware Outlaw Mini Stocks Matt Boucher found victory lane in only his second start of the year. Mechanic Races, Kids Bike Races and a Powder Puff concluded the Legion Speedway season.

Randy Howe roared into the lead at the drop of the green in the Peanut’s Auto Sportsman Modified Feature. While Howe officially held the top spot for the entire feature he faced a heavy challenge for the lead on some of the races’ five restarts. Jason Sanville and Ricky Sanville took turns challenging Howe, but neither could get it done. As the race wore on eventually Todd Buckwold was able to pass both Sanvilles to take the second spot. At the drop of the checkers it was Randy Howe taking the win, his second of the season. Todd Buckwold finished a season best second with Jason Sanville third. Ricky Sanville and Billy Lussier rounded out the top five.

The Homestead Creations Sportsman Late Model Feature found the caution flying before a lap was complete as Cassie Ottati and Hunter Nutter came together on the backstretch. When racing resumed Scott Heath led for a couple of laps before Doug Boucher made his way to the top spot. A few laps later Toby Stark worked his way to second and the front duo survived numerous cautions to cross the finish line first and second, but a post-race procedural violation found Doug Boucher getting disqualified for the night, officially giving Toby Stark the win. Bob Crawford was credited for second with Ryan Christian third. Matt Pike and Travis Smith completed the top five.

Tim St. John claimed the lead when the green flag flew in the Rand’s Hardware Outlaw Mini Stock Feature. While St. John was leading, Matt Boucher was on a mission to the front from his ninth starting spot. After catching St. John and stalking him for a couple of laps Boucher was able to claim the lead. From there it was easy sailing with Matt Boucher winning unchallenged. Buddy Welch made a late race pass to finish second in his first Legion Speedway appearance. Kodi Sabins was third with Tim St. John fourth and Kelly Miller JR fifth.

Mechanic race victories went to Tony Sanville in the Sportsman Modifieds, Matt Swift in the Sportsman Late Models and Buddy Welch Sr in the Outlaw Mini Stocks. Sabrina McPhail took the win in the Powder Puff.

Unofficially the 2017 track Champions for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Twilight Racing Series are Jason Sanville in the Peanut’s Auto Sportsman Modifieds, Matt Pike in the Homestead Creations Sportsman Late Models and Rich Willey in the Rand’s Hardware Outlaw Mini Stocks.

The Legion Speedway would like to congratulate all the 2017 track Champions and thank all the fans and competitors for their support in 2017. Next up is the annual Banquet of Champions later this fall.

Unofficial Results-Legion Speedway, Friday September 15th 2017

Peanut’s Auto Sportsman Modifieds

Randy Howe Todd Buckwold Jason Sanville Ricky Sanville Billy Lussier Lenny Pillsbury Jesse Durkee Matt Lashua Jim Boardman Tyler Maxham Tanner Seimons JP Vaillaincourt Ryan Avery Tim Aldrighetti-DNS

Homestead Creations Sportsman Late Model

Toby Stark Bob Crawford Ryan Christian Matt Pike Travis Smith Scott Heath Donald Ottati Frank Hobart Tyler Tremblay Kevin Dickinson Russ Coutu Cassie Ottati Hunter Nutter Kelly Miller Sr-DNS Chris Clarke-DNS Doug Boucher-DSQ

Rand’s Hardware Outlaw Mini Stocks

Matt Boucher Buddy Welch Kodi Sabins Tim St. John Kelly Miller Jr Dave Durkee Erin Aiken Jonathan Baker Sean Lantas Rich Willey Richard Stockwell David Flanders Jacob Brown Nick Comeau Hunter Hannon Alan Hill Justin Stockman William Partridge

Sources: Legion Speedway PR

Alan Ward photo